Rihanna continues to amaze with third Savage X Fenty Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

Rihanna has successfully delivered to her fans a fashion and musical showcase for the third time. The musical living legend and entrepreneurial icon has wowed the fans again with her third volume of Savage X Fenty lingerie clothing line with some of the world’s leading models, musical artists and internet sensations.

Filmed at the infamous Westin Bonaventure Hotel in LA, the world of fashion was presented in a way that has never been seen before. From choreography to entertaining cameos on elevators, Rihanna did not disappoint fans.

“Overall, I absolutely loved the show,” freshman kinesiology student Cierra Reynolds-Brown said. “She does such a good job with breaking ‘normality’ barriers and making sure the people involved and the production as a whole is inclusive, diverse and a good time.”

The third volume production was undeniably different from both of the previous volumes. In front of a live performance, Rihanna debuted her first showcase for Savage X Fenty in 2019. Because of the growing intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rihanna transitioned the second volume to a prerecorded grandeur production in the empty Los Angeles Convention Center.

This year, The American model and actress, Cindy Crawford, opened the show. She sashayed up the steps surrounded by models and dancers performing on the many floors of the hotel building.

Bia opened the night with the first performance, rapping the songs “Cover Girl” and “Whole Lotta Money” in a rising elevator. She wore an electrifying neon green lingerie and lace gloves from the new Savage X Fenty line. Accompanying her set, she set the tone for the rest of the night with metallic knee-high boots.

Rihanna prides her work in inclusivity by showing the range of models in her make-up line, Fenty Beauty, and incorporating different people and beats in her music

The fashion show included models of all walks of life with different things that made them beautifully unique. Rather plus-size, covered in tattoos, transgender, possessing prosthetic legs, pregnant, different races or different sexes, Rihanna covers all bases when it came to showcasing the individuals who graced her showcase.

“I think Rihanna’s inclusivity is what sets her apart from every other major businesswoman and man,” senior journalism and political science student Kiya Young said. “I think her genuineness behind her inclusion makes it a thousand times better. She always makes sure everyone is included especially black women– something that other brands lack.”

Staying in touch with her musical beginnings, Rihanna continued to feature artists draped in their Fenty clothing. Performances from Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Erykah Badu, Normani and Daddy Yankee were nothing less than mesmerizing with the models performing choreography by Parris Goebel around them. Goebel has choreographed for every Savage X Fenty show.

Normani performs “Wild Side” for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show. pic.twitter.com/QdwOBZOicm — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) September 24, 2021

With many familiar faces and many new ones, the audience witnessed many recognizable faces throughout the Savage X Fenty show. Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudges, Adrianna Lima, Bella Poarch and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Season 13 winner, Symone were just some of the many big names that appeared in the show.

Leiomy Maldonado made the stage her own with her voguing number to “Conceited” by Remy Ma.

“Her vogue performance was so good! I had to rewind my TV like five times,” Young said. “It was very sultry without being raunchy. She gave sexy in all the right ways.”

The performance ended with a cameo of Rihanna in the elevator showing off her beauty line. She headed to the helicopter deck for the final ovation of the show.

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.