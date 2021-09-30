Aggies+Celebrate+National+Voter+Registration+Day

N.C A&T celebrates National Voter Registration Day in style with a block party at the student health center.

“Say It Louder” hosted an all out voter registration event to promote awareness of the upcoming local election and provide volunteer opportunities for students.

The purpose of the tour is to come out to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), since they have such a large population of young black individuals and want to make sure that they are involved in decisions being made for our future.

Black voters are using their biggest asset, their power to choose. With being politically informed becoming more and more necessary in today’s ever-changing climate, “Say it Louder” is doing their best to lead change.

The “block party” style event was held in the health center parking lot which was able to make room for all prospective student voters. The event offered activities that drew in new voters who wanted to check their voter registration status.

Some activities included: free food, a 360° photo booth, “Black voters Matter” merchandise and a silent party, where groups of students could wear headphones and listen to music. The silent party was hosted by Michael Bivens (JussMikeyy) and Justin Glover (DJ JGlove).

Nya McKinnie, Junior Multimedia Journalism Student when asked about her experience at the event she feels the event satisfied the initiative of the Say it Louder tour.

“As soon as we got in they made sure that we were registered to vote and if we weren’t, they would have us scan a QR code which let us sign up,” Mckinnie said. “There was so much that we got to experience out here and it was a great time to hang out with friends and enjoy the silent party, 360° Photo Booth, and the free food and merch.”

Michael Bivens, Junior Kinesiology Student when asked if he believes events like this are necessary to increase voter registration agreed that the events did serve a purpose.

“It’s truly amazing to see everyone who came out not only for the things that were provided but also to actually make a difference and do their part. As well as becoming acclimated with what’s going on.” Bivens said.

If I’m going to be totally honest I feel like events like this are necessary. Just because when you have fun events like this that can get people out for the entertainment and food but as well as to be better at being informed.”

HBCUs are hubs for development of the next generation of movers and shakers. Change starts with us. With “Say It Louder” focusing on HBCUs they are actively engaging with the future of this nation.

Their initiative will have a continuous impact for generations to come as the growth of registered black voters will only increase. We can only hope to see the event get larger and larger as time goes on.

For more information on “Say It Louder” be sure to visit wevotehbcu.com or text “HBCU” to 54939