Words never hurt-or do they? Students’ thoughts on the aftermath of Mark Robinson’s digital past resurfacing

Mark Robinson, Greensboro native and Republican nominee for governor of North Carolina, took a great blow to his already controversial public image after a CNN report uncovered numerous disturbing comments he posted on the pornographic website Nude Africa between 2008-2012.

The comments Robinnson made are graphic.

In one comment, Robinson admits to enjoying transgender adult content, a stark contradiction to his outwardly anti-LGBTQ+ views. In other comments, Robinson calls himself a “black Nazi” and even voices his desire to reinstitute slavery.

“What you say shows your character. I think that what Robinson is being accused of shows that that’s a dangerous person to put into office,” said sophomore journalism student Jasmin Jordan.

Although Robinson denies CNN’s claims, the report identified that not only did Robinson use his first and last name on his Nude Africa profile, he also used the username “minisoldr,” a handle he’s used on Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and other social platforms in the past. The account was also tied to an email address Robinson used on numerous media accounts for years.

Since the report has gained public attention, the comments have mysteriously disappeared from Nude Africa’s domain.

Following the allegations, Robinson’s senior campaign adviser, campaign manager and finance director have all decided to resign from their positions. Additionally, the Republican Governors Association (RGA) has confirmed that they will no longer financially support Robinson’s campaign.

While CNN’s report has been stirring controversy across the nation, the news has also been a main topic of discourse among N.C. A&T students.

“I think politicians should be held accountable for the things they say online. A lot of politicians think social media is a shield but like in Mark Robinson’s case, it isn’t,” said Naomi Oliver, a senator for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Even students not following this election have disliked Robinson’s recent accusations.

“I don’t get into politics but based on what I just heard, this does really change how I view Robinson,” said junior history student Ameer Telaaer.

As it is a presidential election year, civic engagement initiatives on campus have increased. While A&T students don’t all identify with the same political affiliation, it’s safe to say Robinson’s allegations have made students even more eager to exercise their voting rights.

Although it’s unclear what’s next for Robinson’s campaign, a series of online and telephone surveys reflect that he’s currently losing support from those who were likely to vote for him while his opponent Josh Stein gains support.

If you’re interested in determining Robinson’s fate, be sure to show up to the polls for election day on Nov. 5.