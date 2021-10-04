NCAT Men’s Basketball Preview

The N.C. A&T Men’s Basketball season is set to tip-off this fall. Entering this new conference with new players on the roster, the Aggies can’t wait to see the team in action.

Last season, they were able to win their first MEAC title in over 30 years, however, the Big South Conference could give them a run for their money.

The team has lost many key players including Kwe Parker, Tyrone Lyons, and Fred Cleveland. Apart from this, Senior Kameron Langley has returned for his final ride with the Aggies and plans on making an instant impact in the Big South. Langley possesses skills on the court such as playmaking, defense, and elite ball-handling.

Currently, Langley has the most assists in N.C. A&T’s history with 757 assists. He is also amongst the top 100 players in NCAA history to have more than 750 career assists. Langley is 21 points away from having 1000 career points.

On the defensive end, Langley is not afraid to get aggressive. During last year’s back-to-back games with the Florida A&M Rattlers, his performance in those games earned him co-defensive player of the week. Currently, he is tied with Phillip Allen for all-career steals with both averaging 252.

With a major existing social media presence, Duncan Powell committed to joining the team in November 2020. N.C. A&T landed a Top 100 recruit in Powell.

According to his initial commitment post on Instagram, he says some of the main things that pushed him to commit to N.C. A&T are the conference transition, alumni network, and relationship with Coach Jones.

Powell decided to sit out his senior season of high school to ensure he was physically and mentally prepared to become an Aggie. He promises Aggie fans that they will never get bored with him and will bring something new to the game every time they tune in.

As N.C. A&T makes their transition into the Big South conference, they are joined by five hopeful transfers. Standing at 6’ 8”, forward Justin Whatley adds some height to the team from North Carolina Central.

David Beatty comes to N.C. A&T from La Salle University. The team is hoping for additional leadership in Beatty, noting that he was the team captain at La Salle. Beatty can also be trusted to knock down free throws under pressure averaging 83% at the line.

According to NCATaggies.com, Coach Jones is excited for “athletic sniper”, Demetric Horton. Coming from Purdue Fort Wayne, Horton shoots a good clip behind the arc at 37%.

After dominating the basketball scene in Florida, Ontario, Canada native Kyle Duke is excited to enter his collegiate career. He is ranked as a Top 100 player in Florida and led his high school to a state championship in 2018.

Coming from New Mexico State, Marcus Watson plans to start a legacy at N.C. A&T. He has three years left to play and is excited to maximize them. While being recruited, Watson made some noise being a four-star recruit.

ESPN ranked him the No. 17 small forward in the nation. Coach Jones also projects that Watson will be one of the best players in the Big South.

This year, Corbett Sports Arena will open at full capacity. Anyone entering Corbett will be expected to comply with the ongoing mask mandate. As the season gets closer, the university plans to release additional guidelines to ensure a safe sporting experience for all athletes, fans, and staff.

Tip-off for the Aggies will be on Nov. 9 as they take on the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Tickets for all N.C. A&T men’s basketball games can be purchased at NCATaggies.com.