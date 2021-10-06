N.C. A&T volleyball captures their first Big South Conference match win

Aggies continue to make history, as they came away with their first win against a Big South team!

The Aggies captured their first conference win last week in a thrilling five-set match against UNC Asheville (25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 20-15, 15-13). Reigning MEAC volleyball player of the year and graduate student Edie Brewer led the Aggies in kills (12), aces (2), and assists (27).

Senior Andrea Laboy-Rivera came up big with a season-high of 19 digs, and senior Fatimah Shabazz showed up as she led the Aggies in blocks with six. The Aggies ended the game with a hitting .286 hitting percentage and a total of 10 blocks, 8aces, and 55 assists.

Head Coach Hal Clifton was pleased to capture their first win in their new conference. “You don’t know which match is going to count at the end of the season. Getting a win on the road is huge. The first conference match of the year was a battle. I knew that it was going to be a battle,” Clifton said.

Although the Aggies came away with the win, Asheville certainly didn’t leave without a fight. The Aggies captured the first set fairly easily as they took it 25-14 and held Asheville to a -0.08 hitting percentage. Asheville stormed back to take the second set 25-23 in a nail-biter.

The Aggies then returned the favor, took the third set 25-23, and had a hitting percentage of 0.432, limiting themselves to only 3 errors. Asheville pushed themselves to take the fourth set by taking it 25-20, ultimately forcing a third and final set.

The fifth set was indeed a thriller as both teams’ stats were practically identical. Both the Aggies and Asheville ended the set with 9 kills and 2 hitting errors, but in the end, the Aggies secured the victory.

“It’s conference. We have something to prove. The crowd was super loud, and that’s something that drives us,” Senior Fatimah Shabazz said when asked about their motivation for winning this game.

Last season, A&T’s women’s volleyball team made history by advancing to the NCAA postseason. This was the first time the Aggies volleyball team made it to postseason play. The Aggies are looking to return to postseason play for the second year in a row, but this time, while in the Big South.

The Aggies now stand at 1-2 overall in conference play, with 13 conference games left for the remainder of the season. The Aggies are looking to add to the win column in conference play and make a statement in the Big South.

