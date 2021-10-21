Cure+Waterless+Nail+Spa+Opens+in+Greensboro

Cure Waterless Nail Spa is the first waterless nail spa to open in Greensboro. It is a new eco-friendly spa that provides the Triad area with a variety of services to help people look and feel good.

Owner L’Vasia Holloway launched Cure earlier this month. She began her journey as a nail technician after attending Angel Christeen Nail Institute in 2018. She began specializing in acrylic nail fashion.

After realizing the lack of nail technicians offering pedicure services, she decided to study the practice to help satisfy her customers. In doing so, she realized how much it benefited not just her clients, but also her business.

“Adding pedicures really helped increase business because a lot of people were sick of going to traditional salons and having bad experiences or being exposed to infections,” Holloway said. “It sparked my interest once I realized that it was something that would allow me to help someone.”

Holloway obtained her pedicure certification from NuFeet Medical Pedicures in Atlanta where she also became a nufeet brand ambassador. She wanted to provide healthier options to North Carolina.

Holloway encourages more people to turn to waterless spas because not only are they environmentally friendly, they also have plenty of health benefits. Many of the services and practices Holloway uses resemble those used by medical professionals.

“It’s healthier than other manicures and pedicures where you have to soak your hands and feet in potentially dirty water,” Holloway said. “Because it is waterless, people who suffer from any chronic illness that must be conscious when visiting nail salons, I am able to service them.”

The spa offers a variety of services including GelX nail extensions and utilizes complete organic and cruelty free products.

“I wanted to cut down on the fumes and harsh chemicals my clients and I were breathing in,” Holloway said. “I just want to give them a healthier option.”

Holloway hopes people leave the nail spa feeling empowered. She wants them to not only look and feel good, but encourages them to embrace what is beneath the enhancements.

“Your feet are the foundation of your body,” Holloway said. “It is important to take care of them to avoid issues in the long term.”

Cure is located inside of Bee Flawless Hair salon in Price Shopping Center. They are open Tues. through Fri. 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sat. from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Be sure to visit their website for more information and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates on giveaways, products and services.