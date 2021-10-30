N.C. A&T loses their homecoming game to the Monmouth Eagles

N.C. A&T lost their first homecoming game in over a decade to Monmouth, 35-16. The Aggies are now on a three-game skid.

Monmouth started off the game strong, putting up 14 points in the first quarter.

The Aggies were able to rally back in the second quarter. Running back Jah-Maine Martin was able to hit the hole and find the endzone to finally put A&T on the scoreboard.

A&T followed that with a sack in the endzone, resulting in a safety.

The Aggies were able to cut down the Eagle’s lead to five going into halftime, 21-16.

Unfortunately, the Aggies had no answer for Monmouth’s offensive firepower.

They were able to move the ball on the ground and through the air. Running back Owen Wright was all over the field due to his offensive line creating gaps for him to go through. Quarterback Tony Muskett was able to keep turnovers to a minimum, not throwing any interceptions for the day.

Muskett proved to be an effective dual-threat as he was able to bail out the offense multiple times by making plays with his feet.

The Aggies are now 2-2 in the Big South and will travel to South Carolina to play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Nov. 6 at 1 pm.

The next home game will be on Nov. 20 vs. Gardner-Webb at 1 pm. This will be the final home game of the season and will be senior day.