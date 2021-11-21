N.C. A&T’s senior game spoiled by Gardner-Webb

N.C. A&T lost their season finale to Gardner-Webb, 35-27. The Aggies finish their first season in the Big South 5-6. This was Gardner-Webb’s first time beating the Aggies in school history.

The Aggies started with firepower, kicking a 43-yard field goal on their first possession. A&T was in control the whole first quarter leading, 3-0.

With 13:29 remaining in the second quarter, Gardner-Webb Quarterback Justin Jordan found Bailey Fisher for a 32-yard touchdown. N.C. A&T countered back with their special teams blocking a field goal attempt. Linebacker Stephan Davis Jr. returned a 52-yard fumble recovery.

The Aggies were going into halftime with momentum, leading 10-7.

N.C. A&T came right out of halftime looking to continue to put points on the board, starting with a 41-yard field goal from Andrew Brown, leading 13-7.

With the 4th quarter underway, junior quarterback, Kingsley Ifedi, ran the ball right up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown, making the score 20-7.

Gardner-Webb started gaining momentum during the fourth quarter. The bulldogs hit the aggies with a double reverse option as the wide receiver, Justin Franklin threw a 76-yard bomb to the other wide receiver, Justin Jordan, making the score 20-14.

The Aggies then fumbled on their kick return giving the Bulldogs the ball in their territory. This led to Bailey Fisher scoring on a 4-yard run.

Fisher throws another touchdown to his running back, Narii Gaither, putting them up another touchdown.

They stopped the Aggies yet again and scored another touchdown at the 4:53 mark in the fourth quarter. The Aggies ended Gardner-Webb’s scoring tear with their defensive back Aaron Harris returning a kickoff return for 99 yards.

The Aggies weren’t able to execute when they needed to the most. They played three different quarterbacks and couldn’t fix their offensive woes.

I talked to junior Pierce Mclendon who attended the game on Saturday and he believes that there is hope but needs improvement.

“The defense is solid, the offense needs a lot of work. Unnecessary mistakes & not being able to convert on 3rd down cost them the game,” Mclendon said.