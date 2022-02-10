N.C. A&T senior Nicole Lewis uses her non-profit to give back to Greensboro community

N.C. A&T senior supply chain management student Nicole Lewis provides men and women in impoverished communities spiritual, emotional and physical support through her nonprofit Lewis Gives.

Established in 2019, Lewis created the organization because she has a strong passion to give back. Through her non-profit she not provides to the community, she also provides opportunities for students on campus to get involved with helping those in need.

In addition to her non-profit, Lewis is very active on campus and throughout the community. She currently serves as Miss Senior with the Student Government Association as well as Miss Pink Tea Rose with the Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Lewis is very devoted to serving and giving back to those in need. She ensures in her current roles to create opportunities for students to serve and also help those in need.

“I felt like in the previous years there weren’t many service opportunities for my class,” Lewis said. “I wanted to give my class the opportunity to have as many service opportunities as possible.”

Over her last few years at N.C. A&T, Lewis has made a strong name for herself. She has been involved in several organizations on campus including Residence Hall Association, Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honors Society, Supply Chain Aggies and HERcampus.

It was her involvement in these organizations that helped to inspire the creation of her nonprofit, Lewis Gives.

While interning with IBM the summer prior to her sophomore year, Lewis was tasked with composing a list of goals that she wanted to accomplish for the upcoming semester. On her list, she had already set her mind to create her nonprofit organization.

She spent the remainder of the summer drafting a plan and put it into action during the fall of 2019.

“I grabbed some of my closest friends and made them e-board members and we just got started,” Lewis said. “It was very small, very intimate and we just started serving the community.”

Since its start, the nonprofit has grown to reach many in Greensboro and the Greater Triad area. Members of Lewis Gives are known to be very hands-on and not afraid to give back.

“One thing that is different about our organization is that we like to get our hands dirty and really build connections with people in the community,” Lewis said. “Hearing their stories and just seeing how happy those impacted get is the most beautiful part.”

The organization hosts several programs throughout the year starting with “Hygiene for Him & Her.” The annual service project initially collected over 800 hygiene products in 2019. Now, it collects over 1,200 hygiene products for men and women.

“Anything you would use to get ready in the morning, that is what we were trying to raise,” Lewis said.

There are several other programs hosted by Lewis Gives throughout the year including Flex Out Fridays, COVID Care Packages, Winter Warmup Clothing Drive and many more. Each program is geared towards helping and providing for the homeless and less fortunate.

“One of the service events I did during my freshman year was feeding the homeless,” Lewis said. “We were literally in a parking garage and we were just giving them warm meals. Seeing how happy they get and the excitement is really why I wanted to focus on homelessness.”

She hopes that people are inspired to do something good to help others. She encourages people to be mindful of their actions because anything they do can change someone’s life.

For more information on Nicole Lewis and Lewis Gives be sure to follow on Instagram for program updates.