Famous Black Aquarian

Aquarius is the zodiac sign that represents innovation, forward-thinking and optimism. Many Aquarian people display traits of being clever, self-reliant, advanced, assertive and analytical. Since it is Aquarius season, it is only right to highlight some well-known Black Aquarius stars.

​​

Oprah Winfrey – Jan. 29

Oprah Gail Winfrey is an American actress, talk show host, author, producer and philanthropist. She has created a multitude of shows like “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Super Soul Sunday” to name a few. She has also starred in movies including “The Color Purple,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Selma.” Born in Kosciusko, Mississippi, and eventually making her way to Chicago, Illinois, Winfrey has become one of the most influential women in the United States.

Micheal Jordan – Feb. 17

Micheal Jeffery Jordan, also known as MJ, is a businessman and former professional basketball player. Jordan helped lead the Chicago Bulls to six National Basketball Championships while also being named the NBA’s most valuable player five times. Jordan did not stop at basketball, but he retired after 19 years and became involved in many profitable businesses. He has a partnership with Nike and also has ownership of the Charlotte Hornets basketball team.

Bob Marley – Feb. 6

Robert Nesta Marley, also known as Bob Marley, was a Jamaican singer and songwriter that is known by many. He was the pioneer of reggae with songs including “Is This Love” and “Could You Be Loved.”

Alicia Keys – Jan. 25

From New York, Alicia Keys is a multiple-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. “As I Am,” “Empire State of Mind,” “’The Element of Freedom,” and “Girl on Fire” are just a few of her most popular songs. Keys has also been featured in many films like “The Secret Life of Bees” and “Smokin’ Ace.”

Kerry Washington – Jan. 31

Kerry Washington is a well-known actress who stars on the popular television series “Scandal.” Her discography is extensive including “Little Man,” “Save the Last Dance,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” She has received several nominations and awards for her roles and has been featured in Times Magazine as “Time 10 Most Influential People.”

Chris Rock – Feb. 7

Chris Rock is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, director and producer. Starting as a stand-up comedian, Rock took his talents farther than just comedy, creating shows and movies to reflect his life. His successes include two Emmy award-winning HBO specials, three Grammy award-winning comedy albums and the popular sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris.” He has also hosted the Academy Awards a total of two times.



Micheal B. Jordan – Feb. 9

Many people know Micheal B. Jordan from his incredible performance in “Black Panther” and “Creed.” He started his career as a model and actor. Later on, he starred in television shows like “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.” His most recent work includes “Just Mercy” with co-star Jamie Foxx. Jordan was also named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Yara Shahidi – Feb. 10

Yara Shahidi, or as we know her from the ABC’s prime-time comedy “Black-ish,” Zoey Johnson, has been the voice for the younger generation. Shahidi is an American artist who has been featured in popular movies and television shows like “Grown-ish,” “Imagine That” and “A Sun is Also a Star.” She does not stop at being an actress but also spends her time stepping away from the camera and being a social activist. Shahidi is also known as an activist for feminism and STEM awareness.

Kelly Rowland – Feb. 11

All the way from Houston, TX, Kelendria Trene Rowland is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Previously known for being a part of the famous Destiny’s Child group, Kelly has spread her wings and made a name for herself. Rowland has since recorded several solo albums and served as a judge on competition series like The X Factor and The Voice.

Megan Thee Stallion – Feb. 15

Another Houston Hottie! Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion is a Grammy-winning American rapper. An HBCU grad, Megan attended Texas Southern University during the rise of her rap career. She wanted to inspire young Black girls, like herself, and show them the importance of education and drive.