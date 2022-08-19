Post-Roe life at North Carolina A&T

The A&T Register and the Washington Post are in collaboration for a piece about college life after the historical overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer. This affects many people nationwide but it hits home in North Carolina.

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, Judge William Osteen ruled Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 according to the AP.

The A&T Register and The Washington Post are looking to hear from college students directly on how the Supreme Court’s decision to ban abortion impacts your lives.

