N.C. A&T react to US President Joe Biden’s Visit to the University

President Joe Biden leaves the stage after speaking about the economy during a visit to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro

Students attending N.C. A&T in Greensboro, NC described President Joe Biden’s address at the university as a once in a lifetime opportunity. Biden addressed several concerns regarding inflation, economy, manufacturing and clean energy jobs at the nation’s largest public HBCU.

Students lined up along Benbow Road from various different departments on campus to catch a glimpse of the president as he arrived Thursday afternoon at the University Alumni Events Center and hoped to hear just some of what he had to say.

“This is a historical experience for us Aggies,” Caleb Laney said , a junior marketing student at the university.

Roads on and near the campus were blocked off for miles and all traffic was at a stand still as Biden arrived at the university. The university staff and other security began setting up blockades Wednesday morning and they remained up until after the president left Thursday evening.

Spectators from all over were there to witness his arrival including HBCU alum Greg Antoine who spoke with several of the students on the importance of voting in national and local elections.

Biden’s address on the concerns of the nation left many of the students feeling hopeful for the future of their university and other HBCUs nationwide including sophomore liberal studies student Cecille Carter. Carter said this speech not only addressed the nation’s concerns but also educated them on the value of HBCU education.

“There’s people that don’t even know what HBCUs are, ” Carter said. “His visit will educate people and expose not just A&T but all HBCUs.”

Many students also agreed. They felt that this visit by the president highlighted the importance of these universities and their impacts on the communities.

“As a whole HBCUs are underrepresented,” Laney said. “Even though we are the number one public HBCU and we get a lot of shine, I think there are still people who don’t know about our institution and many of the other historically Black colleges and universities across the country.”

As his speech concluded and students returned to wrap up their week of festivities for Aggie Fest, many are hopeful for what is to come for the future. Senior journalism and mass communications student Victoria Knapp hopes that this visit will continue to show the possibilities that come from HBCUs.

“I believe in the possibility that things can be improved,” Knapp said. “It feels hopeful to know that what we’ve been doing for years as a unified people of those who also went to HBCUs are being heard.”