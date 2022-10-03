Celtics+suspend+Ime+Udoka+after+sexual+misconduct+with+staff+member

After a stellar 2021-2022 season for the Boston Celtics, the team will be without their first-year head coach, Ime Udoka.

Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season for a consensual relationship with a female staff member of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics chose to suspend their head coach on Thursday, Sept. 22 due to organization policies and guidelines violations.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment,” Udoka said.

Numerous accusations have been made online regarding the lady involved in the relationship. Due to ongoing investigation and legal reasons, the Celtics have not released any details or names.

This suspension has raised many questions for reporters and others in the NBA community. Many are confused why coach Udoka was suspended if the relationship was consensual. Many feel this has not been the only relationship that has gone on within NBA organizations; why is Coach Udoka being made an example of?

“There’s no way he’s the first coach to do it, yet he’s the one that an example is being made of,” Sophomore Business student Noah Bennett said.

Udoka’s suspension brings up an interesting conversation about how race plays a role in publicizing stories.

“I just don’t like how everything is put on the front street whenever it is a Black coach. I’m sure there are a ton of white coaches and executives in the league that has had relationships with female staff members and we will probably never hear about it,” Junior marketing student Laysia Martins said.

This scandal has gotten so much attention because Ime Udoka has been in a long-time relationship with award-winning actress Nia Long.

The two have been engaged since 2012 and also have a ten-year-old son together.

After remaining silent on the situation, Long broke her silence in a statement issued to CNN.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long said. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Players on the Boston Celtics were equally as surprised. Guard Marcus Smart believes things have not been easy for the organization recently.

“It’s been hell for us and just caught me by surprise. No one really knows anything, so we’re just in the wind like everybody else. The last couple of days have been confusing,” Smart said.

A season ago the Boston Celtics were two wins away from being NBA champions.

Although the Celtics didn’t claim victory in the NBA finals, making it there was still a big step in the right direction considering the last time the Celtics had a finals appearance was in 2010 and they made it there in Udoka’s first year as a head coach.

Assistant coach for the Celtics Joe Mazzulla will take over the head coaching position for the 2022-23 season. It is safe to say that Mazzulla has enormous shoes to fill.

The Celtics have not announced their plans after this season regarding Udoka’s scandal. The organization likely wants to play it by ear with information still being released regarding the scandal.

Despite Udoka’s suspension, the Celtics still have an incredibly talented roster being led by all-stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Making it back to the NBA finals is already hard and it seems like things just got even harder for the Boston Celtics.