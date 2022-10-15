First look into Brown Girl White Coatt, a nonprofit student organization

GREENSBORO, NC- Brown Girl White Coatt Incorporated (BGWC) is a nonprofit organization created to eliminate the educational resource gap in the public school system and motivate kids to continue their educational journey.

The organization was started by a senior psychology student, with minors in biology and Spanish, Alexa Adams in December 2021.

BGWC is an organization that also provides resources for undergraduate STEM students seeking to attend medical and or graduate school.

As an undergraduate student pursuing a career in the medical field, Adams uses her organization to give back to others and support their educational journey, as she does for herself.

“I aspire to be an Obstetrician/Gynecologist and I affirm it every day throughout my journey into the medical field,” said Adams.

BGWC was an inspiration that began after Adams’ best friend, Colin Singh-Latulipe, passed away.

“I was very depressed and to escape my depression I decided to volunteer at Newell Elementary in our hometown, Charlotte,” said Adams. “I fell in love with Newell! Bringing myself back to the place where I and Colin’s friendship was birthed, made me realize I wanted to give back to kids like him who didn’t have the proper attention or resources in school.”

Adams was inspired to give back to her community by creating an organization after seeing the lack of attention and resources in the school.

“I wanted to create an organization where nobody is turned down because of GPA or social status because that would neglect children like Colin,” said Adams.

BGWC’s name was built off of manifestation, to show the people impacted that you can affirm what you want to become daily.

“To future medical students, I would say accepting rejection is the first step to being a well-rounded physician. Always remember at your lowest, getting denied does not mean you are delayed,” said Adams. “What is meant for you is already set in stone. Be patient. There is a white coat with your name on it already. Just be patient.”

Elianis Usera, a senior psychology student, currently serves as Miss BGWC and helps create and organize community service events.

“BGWC has helped me build so many good relationships. It has built the foundation of my career,” said Usera.

Since the founding of BGWC, they have done international and national donations to the DREAM project in Cabarete, Dominican Republic, and Noah Elementary in Charlotte, North Carolina.

BGWC will start a 4 No More Program that encourages STEM students to finish college in four years while participating in enriching experiences and opportunities.

“As long I live, he will be remembered and the kids like him will never go unnoticed,” said Adams.

Although BGWC is a medical degree help program, it is open to all majors to participate. It is also seen in the community, helping future MDs thrive in their environment.

To stay up to date on future meetings and events in the organization, you can follow their Instagram and join their GroupMe link through their Linktree.