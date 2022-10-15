N.C. A&T dominates Edward Waters improving to .500

N.C. A&T beat Edward Waters 45-7 in their third home game. After a slow start to the season, the Aggies get their third straight win to improve to 3-3. The Aggies now rank second in the Big South.

The Aggies controlled the game from start to finish. Sophomore running back Bhayshul Tuten got things started for the Aggies, scoring the first touchdown of the game, giving the Aggies all the momentum.

A&T’s defense was stout to start the game as they forced a three-and-out for the Tigers on their opening drive.

The first quarter ended with another rushing touchdown from Tuten. The Aggies held the Tigers to a scoreless quarter with a score of 17-0 to end the first quarter.

The second quarter was the same story. Quarterback Jalen Fowler got his first touchdown pass of the match in the second quarter. Fowler completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Dobson to extend their lead 24-0.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, their offense never got consistent momentum and penalties hurt them throughout the game.

Late in the second quarter, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Tigers gave the Aggies an automatic first down, which turned into a touchdown for the Aggies.

In the third quarter, Fowler got his second touchdown pass of the day to running back Wesley Graves, extending the Aggies lead to 38-0. Fowler finished the game throwing 20-26 for 243 yards.

Toward the end of the third quarter, the Tigers were able to put together a solid drive and put points on the board. Tigers Quarterback David Johnson threw to receiver Damaris August for the seven-yard touchdown. The third quarter concluded with a score of 38-7.

The Aggies got a quick start in the fourth quarter as running back Charlie Dixon scored an 18-yard touchdown run within the first four minutes of the fourth.

The game displayed the productivity of the Aggies offense and defense as they outscored the Tigers 38 points and held them to single digits.

Tuten has been a big reason for the Aggies win streak over the past few weeks. A&T will need this same kind of performance against Campbell for Homecoming.

The Aggies will host Robert Morris this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12:00. p.m. The Aggies beat Robert Morris 41-17 in their first season in the Big South.