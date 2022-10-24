N.C. A&T gets first road win of the season defeating Robert Morris 38-14

After an 0-2 start in away games this season, the Aggies football team came out with their first away game win with a score of 38-14 against Robert Morris University.

The Aggies controlled the entire first half. Quarterback Jalen Fowler marched the team down the field for 75 yards to start the first quarter. The drive took 11 plays and ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Fowler to receiver Zachary Leslie.

Leslie had an outstanding first quarter as he caught another pass from Fowley for 32 yards which led to Leslie’s second touchdown of the quarter. After a missed extra point from kicker Andrew Brown, the Aggies ended the quarter leading 13-0.

The second quarter was the same story. The Aggies started with a 67-yard drive but could not come up with a touchdown. Though the Aggies could not get the touchdown, Brown nailed the 28-yard field goal.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten continues to have an outstanding season for the Aggies. Tuten made history in this game as he broke the record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games. Tuten finished the game with 139 rushing yards on 23 carries and a 52-yard touchdown reception.

Towards the end of the second, receiver Sterling Berkhalter got his first touchdown of the season with a 34-yard reception from Fowler. The first half ended with the Aggies leading 30-0, leaving the Colonials scoreless for the entire half.

After struggling during the first half, the Colonials put points on the board during the third. Quarterback Anthony Chiccitt threw a 15-yard pass to Jake Kupchella to get seven on the board.

The third ended with a score of 33-7, Aggies still leading.

The Colonials scored again to start the fourth quarter. Chiccitt ran it in for the Colonials getting his first rushing touchdown of the season.

The Aggies defense played phenomenally, holding the Colonials to 2-13 on third-down conversions. Linebacker Tyquan King had his fifth game where he recorded double-digit tackles; he finished this game with ten.

The Aggies defense has held five of their opponents to less than 300 yards of offense this season, making them one of the more notable defenses in the Big South.

Although the Colonials tried to make a late-game push, they came up short as the Aggies won their fourth straight game.

The Aggies have a huge game coming up against Campbell University for their annual homecoming game. Both Campell and A&T are 4-3 this season. The game will determine who will take the top spot in the Big South.