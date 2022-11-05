Aggies Win Sixth Straight in HBCU Matchup with Norfolk State

N.C. A&T’s football team defeated Norfolk State 49-24 in a matchup with their former MEAC foe.

The Aggies recorded their sixth consecutive victory improving to 6-3. This win now gives A&T a comfortable two-game lead in the Big South.

The Aggies applied pressure early as their defense suffocated the Spartans for a huge chunk of the first half. Two interceptions, one of which was returned 22 yards for a touchdown by All-Big South linebacker Jacob Roberts, helped A&T take a 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

Norfolk State was held scoreless until two touchdowns in the last few minutes of the first half got them on board. Sophomore running back Bhayshul Tuten scored three first-half touchdowns including a receiving touchdown in the waning seconds giving the Aggies a 28-14 lead heading into halftime.

Tuten finished the game with 19 carries for 117 yards and four total touchdowns. Tuten, who was awarded FCS National Offensive Player of the Week following a career-high 256 yards and two touchdowns against Campbell, set a school record after eclipsing 100 yards rushing for his eighth consecutive game.

He rushed 30 times for a career-high 256 yards & 2 TDS in a 45-38 comeback win over Campbell, finishing with the 3rd-highest overall single-game rushing total in Big South history.@NCATFootball’s Bhayshul Tuten is your #BigSouthFB Offensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/HEBGeyihtE — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) October 31, 2022

One of the constant recurrences of the game was the dominance of Senior wide receiver Zachary Leslie. The Lawndale native elevated the A&T offense, finishing the matchup with eight catches for 120 yards. Leslie’s performance comes a week removed from his four-catch, 124 yards, and two touchdown outing against Campbell on Homecoming.

To start the second half, Norfolk State quarterback Jaylan Adams broke off a 63-yard run on the first play of the half. The run led to a quarterback sneak from Adams which drew the Spartans closer with a one-possession deficit.

The Aggies would close the gap on the ensuing possession following a six-yard touchdown from Freshman running back Wesley Graves. Touchdowns from Tuten and Romello Kimbrough would go unanswered as the Aggies ran away with the victory in the fourth quarter.

Another BIG day for Bhayshul Tuten (4 total TD, 117 rush yards), and another W for @NCATFootball! Final – NCA&T 49, Norfolk State 24 pic.twitter.com/fM4qTLVyxl — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) November 5, 2022

“I thought we made the plays we had to make when he had to make them,” Aggies head coach Sam Washington told reporters after. “I’m so proud of this team and the adversity they’ve dealt with this week coming off of their homecoming victory.”

N.C. A&T look to win their seventh consecutive game against the 2-7 Charleston Southern Buccaneers next Saturday, Nov. 12, at noon.