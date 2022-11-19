Gardner Webb routes N.C. A&T to win Big South Title

Gardner Webb defeated N.C. A&T 38-17 to end the Aggies seven-game win streak. The Garner Webb Bulldogs are the 2022-2023 Big South Champions.

Despite the dominant victory, the Bulldogs took some time to wake up and settle into the game. Gardner Webb’s first play of the game turned into a turnover which played right into the Aggies hands.

A&T was able to take advantage of the short field and QB Jalen Fowler was able to find receiver Zach Leslie for a 23-yard touchdown to get the Aggies on the board first, 7-0.

Cornerback Aaron Harris was able to pick off Bulldog QB Bailey Fisher, which carried the Aggies momentum into the second quarter.

Gardner Webb was able to respond with a field goal of their own but the Bulldogs were just getting started for the day.

The Bulldogs were able to tack on their first touchdown of the game after their special teams were able to block A&T’s punt.

Gardner Webb made work of a short field and QB Bailey Fisher was able to find WR Cutrell Haywood to put Garner Webb up 10-7.

Aggie running-back Bhayshul Tuten was able to break a 61-yard touchdown to put the Aggies up 14-10. Unfortunately for the Aggies, this would be the last time A&T would put a touchdown on the scoreboard.

Gardner Webb would respond with a quick possession and running-back Jayden Brown was able to run in a 19-yard touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 17-14.

The Aggies struggled with keeping care of the ball and staying disciplined on defense. The Aggies turned the ball over three times in the first half, two fumbles and one interception.

The Bulldogs would go on to drop 21 points in the second quarter and would continue to put a scoring drive in every quarter.

Running back Tuten believes that the Aggies made too many mistakes to put themselves in position to be crowned the Big South champions.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot and too many offensive sins, too many penalties, so ultimately thats what killed us,” Tuten said.

Despite the loss, Tuten was able to continue his rushing streak against Gardner Webb, breaking the Big South record with ten straight games with 100+ rushing yards. The standout back was not too amused about his accomplishment after the loss.

“It feels good but at the end of the day we lost the championship. I could go with that but overall I was looking at the team aspect, it’s a milestone but that ain’t my focus right now,” Tuten said.

Coach Sam Washington had only positive words for his team after the game and believes the team should keep their heads held high despite the outcome.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished, very proud of this class, this group of young men that’s in the locker room. We still have some growing to do,” Washington said.

The Aggies playoff chances are up in the air after Saturdays loss and Coach Washington is unsure of their playoff bid going into next week.

“I’m not sure and I really don’t know if we have a chance at all. I am sure there are several teams with better records than 7-4,” Washington said.