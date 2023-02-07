Teams+that+need+to+make+a+move+ahead+of+the+NBA+Trade+Deadline

February serves as one of the busiest times in the NBA regular season. With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, there are a lot of teams looking to make moves.

During the deadline, teams are either looking to make a move to get a player to help get over the hump and win a championship — or teams are looking to trade ancillary pieces for draft capital.

Here are some trade possibilities that are possible to happen before the deadline.

Jae Crowder to the Bucks

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has not played a game with the team since Crowder disagreed with his role before this season. With both sides agreeing to part ways, the Bucks should make a move to acquire the 10-year veteran.

The Bucks could seriously use another 3-and-D wing to help them out. It will also help space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Crowder averaged 9.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, with 40% shooting, and 35% from 3-point last year with the Suns.

Eric Gordon to the Lakers

Most NBA fans know that the Lakers need shooting, also with the Pacers signing Myles Turner to a new extension the Pacers deal seems unrealistic for the Lakers.

With the Rockets rebuilding and wanting to go younger. Gordon will be a great fit with the Lakers because of his ability to catch and shoot. Gordon also can create his own shot, which gives the Lakers another playmaker. Gordon is averaging 12.5PPG, 2.1 RPG, with 42% shooting, and 33% from three-point range.

Fred VanVleet trade to the Mavericks

With VanVleet becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the Raptors unclear on what his future with the team is, the Raptors may be willing to deal him. The Raptors would not want to lose the star point guard for nothing.

Fred VanVleet is reportedly the most likely Raptor to traded, via @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/r1jiDcIBd0 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) February 7, 2023

With the Mavericks losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, they have been searching for another point guard to help out Luka. VanVleet gives the Mavericks another playmaker guard to put beside Luka whom they have been looking for. VanVleet is averaging 19.2PPG, 6.5APG, with 39.5% shooting, and 34% from 3-point.

Mike Conley to the Clippers

The Clippers are looking for another point guard to better run the offense, with the rumors coming out that Kawhi wants to trade for another guard. The Clippers not getting much production out of their point guard rotation of John Wall and Reggie Jackson so Mike Conley could be the piece they are missing.

Names to watch for the Clippers: Kyle Lowry

Mike Conley (Via @ShamsCharania ) pic.twitter.com/ULnKa1jJfw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2023

The 34-year-old will bring balance to the Clippers’ offense, he can also play off of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. With the Jazz wanting to rebuild the price for Conley should not be that much. Conley is averaging 10.3PPG, 7.6APG, with 39% shooting, and 36% from downtown.

James Wiseman to the Hornets

Despite winning their fourth championship in seven years last season, the Warriors have been a middle-of-the-pack team so far this year.

To turn their season around for the better, Golden State could look to move on from its 2020 second-overall pick. Wiseman’s career has not started great as he’s struggled this year after being moved down to the G-League back in November. The Hornets have a lot of veterans that can help improve the Warriors roster.

This would give the Hornets another young center to pair with their already young core. On the other hand, this move gives the Warriors more players to contribute to help them win a championship.