Students’ Views on how Toxic Relationships Affect the Dynamic of Healthy Relationships

Society witnesses the ups and downs of celebrity relationships all the time, but the scale of witnessing those relationships seems to have an impact on the outlook of what a healthy relationship should look like especially amongst college students.

The idea of toxic relationships gets thrown around in many ways, but what it means to be in a toxic relationship and what it actually consists of is the question many ask.

Lack of support, bad communication and signs of envy or jealousy are just a few characteristics that define what can label a relationship as toxic.

One toxic relationship that has been at the forefront of the public eye is that of popular rapper, Blueface and music artist Chrisean Rock. The scale of their relationship to some seems like a business while others believe they are completely unmatched for each other.

Paige McNeir, sophomore kinesiology student, feels that this could all be a PR stunt and just a false reality they are creating for the public to see.

“They need money. This is how they get money,” McNeir said.

When there are so many healthy, long lasting relationships between celebrities, it is easy to compare those to that of BlueFace and Chrisean. Some feel like their relationship is just for show.

The dynamics of toxic relationships like that of Blueface and Chrisean, along with the medias’ portrayal of toxic relationships should raise red flags, but some of those red flags are not able to be seen by the youth that witness, fantasize over and see these relationships as normal.

Sophomore liberal studies student, Michael Nettles, says the media plays a large part in the way society views these relationships.

“The media has a long-lasting effect on our youth because they absorb it like a sponge. When they go into a relationship they often see toxicity as a relationship goal,” Nettles said.

Toxicity in relationships is an avenue that can be avoided through the counseling services provided by N.C. A&T inside Murphy Hall. Services such as personal counseling and even group counseling is provided to enrolled students attending the institution.

Sophomore business management student, Brooklyn Hodge, says there are a few key components of maintaining a toxic free relationship.

“To me a healthy relationship looks like respecting one another, and having effective communication, especially when either person is upset, ” Hodge said.

Experiencing a toxic relationship can be tough and witnessing it from a far can influence a view on relationships that is not ideal. Staying positive and communicating your emotions in an understanding way is said to be one of the best ways to maintain a healthy relationship.

It has become more common for our youth to experience toxic relationships. Blue Face and Chriseans’ relationship is just one of far too many to name.

If you are experiencing your own toxic or unhealthy relationship you can contact counseling services at 336 334-7727 and if you have any other questions or are looking to seek more information you can check out their website here.