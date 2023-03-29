Owning Friday nights on Starz, BMF ends Power Returns Friday Night Premiere, BMF v.s Power

Black Mafia Family ends season two, making way for Power Book Two: Ghost season three.

The story takes place in the late 1980s in Detroit telling the story of two brothers Demtruis “Big Meech” Flenory, played by his son Demtruis “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, played by “Grown-Ish” actor Da’vinci.

The season two finale aired March 17 ending the season with ten episodes.

Produced by Curtis James Jackson III, also known as 50 Cent, the show is a crime based series surrounding drug empires and money laundering schemes.

Jackson also produced the Power Universe series before BMF. Yet actors from BMF Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Power book II: Ghost Michael Rainey Jr. created a debate discussing which series is better.

The feud was pointed out by 50 Cent on social media during the debut of BMF according to Hotnewhiphop.com. 50 Cent brought the feud back to social media on February 14 after giving acknowledgement to Rainey for the new upcoming season of Power book II: Ghost.

Power book II: Ghost is the second spin-off show of Jackson’s hit show Power. The series is based on the character Tariq St. Patrick is played by Michael Rainey Jr. and gives insight into his life after the death of his father, played by Omari Hardwick.

Jordyn Reese, a sophomore kinesiology student at N.C. A&T started watching Power since book one. After watching the season three premiere of Power book II, Reese described the episode as just “okay,” having concerns about things that weren’t right in the new season.

“It was a good start to the season,” Reese said. “I don’t like how they made Effie and Tariq together. They aren’t a good fit. I hate how the stepfather killed Zeke and he’s right there by Monet trying to comfort her.”

Reese chose Power over BMF, for the love of the characters and how the storyline can keep viewers invested.

“I feel like Power is more interesting,” Reese said. “Even though both of the plots are kind of the same. Power just had something to make it more interesting. The characters and how they interacted with each other. They would make you laugh and make it worth watching.”

Qiara Clemons, a sophomore criminal justice student at N.C. A&T is a fan of BMF but does have an interest in watching Power.

“I tried to watch power but it was way too many sex scenes,” Clemons said. “I wasn’t getting jiggy with all that.”

Clemons turned in for the season finale of BMF, stating how the episode was just enough to keep Clemons wanting more.

“I liked it ’cause it kept me on my toes,” Clemons continued. “Every scene was something happening. Lucille definitely ate on putting Mabel and Charles in their place.”

Clemons does hope that BMF will be better than Power book II.

Divine Benson, a senior journalism and mass communication student at N.C. A&T is a fan of both shows.

“Yes they both have the concept of crime but power is all about being smart and strategic,” Benson said. “When it comes to moving weight and finding the right people in your circle to move the weight for you while still trying to be a normal civilian.”

Although BMF has become a very popular show, Benson maintains the idea that BMF will not be better than power

“Power just has so many shows to watch,” Benson said. “We love to see it.”

The season finale of BMF created a new scene for season three after Meech left Detroit to start a new beginning in Atlanta and left Terry in Detroit to manage business back home. While season three of BMF is being filmed fans can also tune into Power book: II to learn what Tariq St. Patrick gets himself into this season.