Famous Black Arians

With the fire sign being marked by the symbol of the ram, it is no surprise that Arians are known for their strength, courage and fearlessness.

The typical Aries is extremely driven and a natural born leader. From Jill Scott to Martin Lawrence, some of our favorite musicians and entertainers were born under the fire sign of the zodiac. The Aries season began on March 20 and ends April 20.

Jazmine Sullivan – April 9, 1987



According to astrologers, the presence of Aries always marks the beginning of something energetic and turbulent. They are continuously looking for dynamic, speed and competition, always being the first in everything – from work to social gatherings, which aligns with Sullivan.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist’s hit song “Need U Bad” reached the top of the music charts. She has also released hits like “Bust Your Windows” and “Pick Up Your Feeling.”

Big Sean – March 25, 1988



Detroit-bred rapper, Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, known professionally as Big Sean, began his music career in 2007 and gained popularity in 2010 with his third mixtape Finally Famous Vol. 3: Big.

Mariah Carey – March 27, 1969



Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actress. In 1990, she rose to fame with the release of “Vision of Love” from her eponymous debut album. The album produced four chart-topping singles in the US beginning her string of commercially successful albums. This solidified her as Columbia’s highest selling act.

Sterling K. Brown – April 5, 1976



Sterling K. Brown is an Emmy Award winning actor for his role in the critically acclaimed FX mini-series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as Christopher Darden. He also earned acclaim for his work in Lifetime’s Army Wives and NBC’s This Is Us. In 2018, he appeared in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Pharrell Williams – April 5, 1973



Pharrell is an Aries, which in many ways helps him stand out from the pack. Pharrell made us all very aware of his sun sign status with his guest verse on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Aries.”

Skai Jackson – April 8, 2002



Disney star, budding fashionista and American actress who was included in Time’s list of Most Influential Teens in 2016. She is best known for portraying the role of Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel sitcom Jessie, which she subsequently reprised in its sequel Bunk’d.

Chance The Rapper – April 16, 1993



Chancelor Bennett, better known by his stage name Chance the Rapper, is an American hip hop recording artist from the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, he began to gain major recognition following the release of his second mixtape Acid Rap.Passionate, confident, and driven, Aries have several personality traits that make them great rappers.

Halle Bailey – March 27, 2000



Singing alongside her older sister as Chloe X Halle, the Atlanta native has created Billboard charting hits with singles like “Ungodly Hour” and “Do It.” Now, Ms. Bailey is gearing up to make her acting debut in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. One thing Ms. Bailey will do is represent her sign. A loud and proud Aries she is.

Jill Scott – April 4, 1972



Jill Heather Scott is an American singer, songwriter, model, poet and actress. Her 2000 debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, went platinum and the follow-ups Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3 both achieved gold status. Always representing the culture, singer and actress Jill Scott shares a birthday with poet and civil rights icon Maya Angelou and will always highlight her fellow Arians that have come before and after herself.

Martin Lawrence – April 16, 1965



A proud Arian he is, Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence is an American actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, and comedian. He came to fame during the 1990s, establishing a Hollywood career as a leading actor, most notably the films Bad Boys, Blue Streak, Big Momma’s House and Bad Boys II. Lawrence has acted in numerous movie roles and starred in his own television series, Martin, which ran from 1992 to 1997. He also shares a birthday with Akon and Chance The Rapper.