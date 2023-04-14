Divine Disability is advocating for all disabled students at N.C. A&T

With many different organizations at N.C. A&T, a new group has entered the mix; with a mission to educate and advocate for the disabled community. Divine Disability is a new organization on campus, focused on creating a safe space for all disabled students.

Established in the fall of 2022, the organization was created by Zion Mayo, a sophomore political science student who wanted to give all students an opportunity to just be themselves.

“You see so many great organizations on A&T’s campus, but you don’t really see any orgs. for the disabled community,” Mayo said. “I wanted to break that cycle for the next generation of students who do not feel they are equal.”

Mayo did just that. With the help of peers and the executive board, Divine Disability has created an environment that is positive and more inclusive of people with disabilities.

Students involved all share a passion for advocating for the disabled community because they relate to and share similar experiences with the community.

“As a person with a physical disability I know what it feels to feel like you don’t belong or have your disability made fun of by others,” said Kieran Pratt, a mass media production student and the current Mister Divine Disability. “Divine Disability offers that safe space for anyone who feels like an outcast because of their disability.”

The feeling of not being seen or properly advocated for in society, motivated many of the executive board members to join this organization.

Najira Davis, a junior psychology student also serving on the executive board as Miss Divine Disability, recalls the difficulties she has faced and wants to be able to advocate for others in similar situations.

“I personally have a disability and I know some of the hardships that I have had to endure because of it,” Davis said. “I want to help others who may have been through similar situations as myself. So when I heard of the organization it seemed like the perfect idea to do just that.”

While creating a safe space for students, Divine Disability is also working towards making sure N.C. A&T’s campus is safer in every way. They have a lot in store for students who are disabled and able-bodied.

Sophomore biological engineering student, Ayanah McCabe, currently serves as the vice president of Divine Disability.

“The student body can expect events that fundraise for students with disabilities or for better resources that can support students with disabilities,” McCabe said. “There will be programs catered towards people with disabilities or those who have friends and family [with disabilities].”

Divine Disability is ready to make a name for itself on campus. Follow them on Instagram to keep up with upcoming events and programs.