HBCU All-Star Game Delivers Another Successful Event

The second annual HBCU All-Star Game took place with an attendance of over 4,000 people on April 2 at the H&PE Arena at Texas Southern University in Houston, TX.

The arena was filled with attendees decked out in their HBCU and Greek attire, including Civil Rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

CBS aired the game on CBS, where 24 of the country’s best HBCU NCAA Division I and II conferences were divided into two teams named after HBCU legends Willis Reed and Dick Barnett. Team Barnett won against Team Reed with a score of 113-99.

Team Barnett’s win was led by the HBCU All-Star Game MVP, Nathaniel Pollard Jr. of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, who finished the game with a strong double-double scoring 10 points and 13 rebounds.

N.C. A&T’s very own shooting guard, Demetric Horton, was also selected for the historic HBCU All-Star Game. Horton spoke about his experience down in Houston and how it’s something that he will never forget.

“It was an unforgettable experience. I was able to be around pro players, coaches and scouts.” Horton said. “It gave me more validation at a higher level that by putting in more work, I can compete with the highest competition.”

Horton scored 10 points and was a significant contributor along with Pollard Jr. in Team Barnett’s win over Team Reed this past Sunday. Horton also spoke on the bond he made with his other fellow HBCU teammates down in Houston.

“On the court with the guys was amazing. I didn’t talk with the guys the first day until we hooped. After that, lifelong bonds were created.” Horton said.

Demetric Horton on representing

@ncatmbbat the #HBCUAllStarGame and a special #MFinalFour weekend "It's a blessing from God…it meant a lot to see people of my culture be able to come out here and showcase they talent the same way as North Carolina, NC State." pic.twitter.com/BGCnwThLSf — FloHoops (@FloHoops) April 3, 2023

This all started with the former head coach of Tennessee State University and Fort Valley State University, Travis Williams. Williams first founded HBCU All-Star LLC in 2019 as a marketing company. This was to help focus on the promotion of HBCU athletes. With this came the first HBCU All-Star game last year in New Orleans and the NCAA Final Four Tournament.

The HBCU All-Star game has not only repeated but has also increased its revenue and success in its second year. Supporting many HBCU sporting events and institutions over the past years, Aflac has done it again. As partners of the HBCU All-Star Game, Aflac and Capital One presented checks of $25,000 each.

Next year, the HBCU All-Star Game and the NCAA Final Four are headed to Phoenix, Arizona. The All-Star Game will look to repeat and increase its impact just as it did this year in 2024 for the third annual HBCU All-Star Game.