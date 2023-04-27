A look into N.C. A&T baseball

Baseball season has been in full swing at N.C. A&T. Through 33 games, the diamond Aggies have a 17-20 record and stand 9-10 in conference play.

Though the Aggies are below. 500 on the season, they played in many close games, ending up on the wrong side of the scorecard.

Through the games, junior outfielder Camden Jackson has posted a team-leading .333 batting average, but behind him is transfer Tre Williams with a .330 batting average.

In a one-on-one interview, Jackson talked about his goals for the rest of the season and how the team is progressing.

“I try not to get caught up in stats, but my goal this season was to be more consistent and just get better as the season goes on,” Jackson said. “I think we have stepped in the right direction this season and felt we’ve improved.”

To go along with his team-leading batting average, Jackson has three home runs, tied for the most on his team, 17 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .511 with 46 total bases.

Tre Williams was named CAA Co-Player of the Week in March, making him the first Aggie in program history to receive a weekly CAA Award. Williams batted .500 (10-20) with five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and five runs scored in a five-game stretch.

Since this is Williams’s first year playing with the Aggies, he spoke about his mission as a transfer student.

“We haven’t reached our preseason goals because the job isn’t done, and we still have games left. I haven’t reached my goals. I came here as a transfer to impact this program,” Williams said.

James also mentioned what he liked best about playing baseball as an Aggie.

“The best part was traveling to Chapel Hill, playing against UNC, and competing with a top-ranked team.”

The Aggies again lost a close one versus the Tar Heels, falling 4-6.

MBP HBCU All-Star Xavier Meachem has played phenomenally this season. The sophomore right-handed pitcher has been up to 96 on the mound and is fresh off an arm injury.

“I have reached some of my goals,” Meachem said. “Coming off an arm injury, my main goal was to get back in the starting rotation, and I have done that. I still have much more to achieve, and these next four weeks are dedicated to that.”

The flame-throwing right-handed pitcher has struck out 29 batters while giving up 14 hits in only 29.2 innings. He has been in a closer role for the Aggies before working his way into the starting rotation.

Meachem looks to make another appearance in the MBP HBCU All-Star game and more significant opportunities.

Head Coach Ben Hall looks to finish with his fourth winning season in eight years of being the man in charge. The Aggies have 14 games left and 12 of them are conference games.

The Aggies travel to an in-state ACC school, N.C. State, on May 2. Hall looks to lead his Aggies to his sixth Power Five win while coaching here.

The Aggies want to end the 2023 season on a high note and get into the CAA Championship Tournament, which will start May 24. The Aggies are in 8th place and must push for the 6th spot to make it.