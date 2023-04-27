N.C A&T Theatre Dept. to perform Dreamgirls production

The N.C. A&T’s theatre department presents Dreamgirls for its annual spring show this year, which will mark the first time the production will take place in Harrison Auditorium in some time.

The classic Black musical drama centers around a singing trio and their quest for fame. The cast is looking forward to entertaining the audience with this show.

“With the movie being well known across the Black community, the audience can look forward to seeing a more in-depth and theatrical performance of the show. Making the audience truly feel what is happening from each character’s perspective,” said Amya Ashanti Johnson-Ashe, a freshman Professional Theatre student who will play the role of Effie White.

The cast has worked hard to make this show a success, said junior professional theatre student H’arrya Canty. Over the course of the last few months, the cast has endured four-hour long rehearsals daily and have worked together to encourage one another and hold each other accountable.

“I’m so honored to be a part of such an amazing cast, and I believe that our relationships have grown stronger throughout the rehearsal process, which will definitely show onstage,” said Canty, who will play the role of Deena Jones. “For this upcoming production, the audience can definitely look forward to the energy and a good time.”

A special guest will be in attendance during one of the performances. Sheryl Lee Ralph will be the invited guest of honor during the A&T Town and Gown celebration.

Freshman professional theatre student Monai Cammorto-Williams added that the cast has not only physically prepared for the show, but also have worked to mentally prepare to take on such prestigious roles.

“It takes you on a roller coaster just seeing the show,” Williams said. “There’s been hours upon hours of dance, singing and acting rehearsals so that we hit every component of the show and make sure that it meshes well together.”

It was the energy and camaraderie Williams said that was created during rehearsals that is most seen on the stage.

“We make sure that we tell each other all the time that you’re doing great and that we help each other through a tough time if you have a tough scene or if we have something that we can’t quite understand, we work at it together and work through it together,” Williams said.

“I would be lying if I said this has been the easiest process. Having these wonderful actors as cast mates/friends has allowed us to come together through our harder times and work together to get through them,” Johnson-Ashe said.

The play will run from April 27 to April 30 in Harrison Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Office website and the door of the performance.

General admission tickets are $15. Student tickets are free for A&T students and can be picked up at the door with the showing of an Aggie One card.

Visit N.C. A&T Theatre Department Instagram for more information on the showing.