A four-year reflection of the time spent at A&T

Graduation is fast approaching for senior psychology student, Jayla Hayden. From content creator to achieving her CNA certification, and getting accepted into one of the top universities for an accelerated nursing program, the Philadelphia native has truly made her time at N.C. A&T special.

Coming to A&T just one year before COVID-19 would completely change the world, throughout her four years the school would have had a big impact on her life and how she views herself now.

“My journey at A&T has been a rollercoaster, but most importantly it has taught me that life will never go as planned,” Hayden said. “You make the best out of what you have.”

Although A&T has played a role in forming Hayden as a student, her community has also had some influence on her, in different ways.

“The friends I have encountered have made me,” Hayden said. “I also say it’s the people who make your college experience.”

Throughout her time at A&T, Hayden has made her time impactful. She dedicated many hours to working with The Playground Drive, a local nonprofit organization, and also focused on ensuring the diversity and inclusion of Muslim students on campus.

One of her accomplishments this year has been to serve as the vice president of the Muslim student club at A&T.

“Going to an HBCU I thought it was going to be peaches and creams, not taken into consideration that my religion would stop people from getting to know me,” Hayden said. “I think [HBCUs need] to be more inclusive and diverse and I feel as though I have brought that uniqueness to A&T campus.”

Outside of the classroom and her extracurriculars, Hayden has received many accomplishments, including earning her CNA license last year.

Hayden is a woman of many talents and someone who wears many hats. Aside from her work in the community and in her studies, she is also a growing content creator with main interests that lie in fashion, lifestyle and more through her platform on TikTok.

“TikTok allowed me to step out of my shell and meet other content creators and brands,” Hayden said. “I am honestly still getting the hang of it, just [being] myself and drawing me and others who have similar interests.”

With graduation coming up, Hayden has reflected on her time at A&T and how that has shaped her as a young adult.

“It has taught me how to be about it instead of talking about it, as well as stand up for yourself even if no one else does,” Hayden said.

Hayden still has big goals for the future. Post graduation, she has plans to attend what she considers as the top nursing programs.

“I plan on pursuing postgraduate studies at a university that is top of the top for nursing,” Hayden shared. “I will graduate with a few degrees behind my belt within 15 months.”

As she continues to pursue her dreams and work hard to achieve them, Hayden remembers her journey at A&T and the memories made with friends that she believes she will have for life.

“The best moments I would have to say would be my senior year,” Hayden said. “I have met my friends who I can see in the long run.”

As time slowly winds down for Hayden and her class, she reminds her peers of the journey and how close they are to completing such an impactful time in their lives.

“Hold on to the seatbelt because the ride is literally almost over, keep going and remember C’s get degrees,” Hayden jokingly added.

Hayden plans to announce her graduate program decision following graduation. To keep up with her journey, follow her on Instagram and Tiktok.