N.C. A&T pitcher Xavier Meachem represents HBCUs for Team USA & MLB Combine

N.C. A &T’s very own Xavier Meachem, a flame-throwing pitcher for the baseball team, had the extraordinary opportunity to showcase his skills at the MLB Combine in late June. Meachem was also selected to put on the red, white and blue for Team USA on the National Collegiate Team.

Most HBCU baseball players do not get the opportunity to represent their university nationally, which represents how the sport is on the rise for the HBCU community.

“I feel honored to represent a group of players that have dreams of playing at the next level and are looking to earn that chance by putting in the work to get opportunities,” Meachem said. “The future is bright for HBCU baseball.”

Last season, the right-handed pitcher appeared in 16 games, with seven starts. During the season, he was moved to the bullpen, where he tallied five saves on the year. This ranked him seventh in saves in the CAA conference.

Meachem posted 47 strikeouts in the 48.1 innings he pitched. He had the lowest opposing batting average on the team, with a .240. His .240 batting average was among the lowest in the conference.

Not many pitchers have an overpowering fastball and can throw 97 mph and Meachem acknowledges that he has a unique talent.

“I worked hard and trusted in the Lord,” Meachem said. “I’m just thankful he has given me the ability to compete at a high level and improve my game.”

Despite Meachmem’s already impressive game, he believes he could still take it to another level.

“I’m looking to develop more pitches like a sinker or cutter to add depth to my pitch mix,” Meachem said. “I think this will allow me to throw off hitters more at the professional level.”

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team held a training camp from June 30 – July 4. Team USA released the 31-man roster, with Meachem having the pleasure of joining the list.

The team will play two five-game series against the Chinese Taipei and Japanese teams from June 30 – July 12.

Playing for the Team USA Collegiate team is no small feat. The opportunity comes with an experience of a lifetime.

“My favorite moment is making new friends and connections through these events,” Meachem said. “I also enjoyed getting interviewed by Harold Reynolds, allowing me to represent HBCUs on a big stage.”

The journey is just starting for the young flame thrower. Pitchers who play at a higher level inspire the young star.

“I try to model my game after Marcus Stroman,” Meachem said. “I like his pitching philosophy and mentality he brings to the mound.”

Since the MLB Combine concluded, Meachem reflected on his experience and gained plenty of knowledge along the way.

“There’s a tremendous amount of talent in the game and everyone works extremely hard to improve,” Meachem said. “All this reinforces how important it is to have a great work ethic so you’re ready when it’s time to get positive results.”