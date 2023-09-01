N.C. A&T football falls to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Coastal Athletic Association debut

After a solid passing performance and stout defense from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, N.C. A&T fell short to the Blazers 35-6 in their Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) debut.

The Blazers got on the board first after a five-minute drive led by quarterback Jacob Zeno. The possession ended with a 10-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jermaine Brown Jr., giving the Blazers an early 7-0 lead. Zeno would finish the game throwing 38-41 for 291 yards and three touchdown passes.

The Aggies’ starting quarterback position was up in the air, but ultimately, redshirt freshman Eli Brickhandler got the start. Brickhandler struggled throughout the game, throwing 2-8 for 16 yards.

True freshman quarterback Kevin White also earned playing time for the Aggies but wasn’t the most effective, having negative yardage on the ground and zero completions.

A&T tried to rely on their run game as tailbacks Wesley Graves and Kenji Christian combined for 24 carries, which is more than twice as many passing attempts from the Aggies. But the Blazers’ defense put the clamps on A&T, allowing less than 200 yards of total offense.

All in all, the offensive firepower from the Blazers was too much for the Aggies’ defense. The Blazers went eight for 10 on third-down conversions and picked up 31 first downs, finishing the game with five touchdowns and 458 yards of total offense.

Before the game, the new head coach for A&T, Vincent Brown, made it clear that one game will not define his team.

“We’re building this thing for the long haul,” said Brown at a press conference. “We will not be defined by the results of this game [UAB vs. A&T] Thursday, or the game the following week or the week after. We’re building this program for sustained success.

Aggie fans shouldn’t panic too quickly, considering A&T’s football team started the season 0-4 and ultimately finished 7-4 in 2022.

A&T will take on in-state rival North Carolina Central in the highly anticipated Aggie-Eagle Classic on Sept. 9.