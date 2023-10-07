N.C. A&T gets First Win in 2023 Season

N.C. A&T football finally got it done last week. Coach Brown and his Aggies won their first game of the season and look to get rolling like last year.

“It was awesome; it was more enjoyable for me to see our kids celebrate,” said Brown after getting his first win as the N.C. A&T head coach. “To see the work our kids put in was the most satisfying part of it. They fought through a very worthy opponent who had gone on the road to beat two previous CAA opponents.”

The Aggies outlasted the Norfolk State Spartans 28-26 this past Saturday.The offense scored more points this game than the previous three games combined.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about points; it’s about producing points offensively and defensively, keeping points off the board,” said Brown. “Those are the things we’re looking for; how do we create more points offensively.”

Coach Brown made another quarterback change this game and went with true freshman Kevin White. This seemed to be the right choice; not only did White lead them to a win, but he ran the ball exceptionally well, totaling 115 yards with two touchdowns.

White only passed for 98 yards but he only had ten attempts. Even though he didn’t hit the 100 yard mark this is the most yards the Aggies have had through the air this season, so the Aggies are definitely making improvements.

Running backs Kenji Christian and Wesley Graves were weapon’sfor this offense and a bright spot for the team throughout the year. Their running styles complement each other and help the offense get going.

Christian, the more elusive back, ran for 118 yards with two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Graves providedpower downhill, rushing for 43 yards on eight carries.

On the defensive side, graduate linebacker B.J Turner had a performance for the ages. Turner flew around the field, making 19 tackles; this is tied for the second most in a game in Division I-FCS this season.

“I was extremely impressed; he had an unbelievable game for us. B.J. has been one of the best players in the country throughout the four weeks of the season,” Brown said about Turner’s performance. “He has a high motor, high football IQ, and has become the heart and soul of our defense.”

After his 19-tackle performance, B.J. ranks third in total tackles in Division I-FCS and leads the CAA in tackles.

The next opponent for the Aggies is the Villanova Wildcats, who will come to Truist stadium with a 3-2, 1-1 CAA record, dropping their last game against the University of Albany.

The Wildcats come in as a run-heavy offense, having three rushers over 200 yards each. Brown and Aggies’ defense will be tested again in the front seven.

“A very well-coached team, they got talented, they have experience with grad players on the defensive side of the ball,” said Brown when asked about Villanova. “I know I mentioned this before, but it’s about us, our preparation, and our individual efforts.”

The Aggies want to build off the first win and get rolling for conference play. The second conference game for the Aggies kicks off at 4 p.m.