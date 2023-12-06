‘Kreationz By Kayci’ amps up hairstlying services at N.C. A&T

For some, doing hair is a means to stay afloat and make money. But for senior business management student and Charlotte native Kayla Brown, doing hair is a passion.

“I started doing hair because I’ve always had a love for cosmetics,” Brown explained. “I find myself trying to teach myself new hobbies so I can stay busy.”

Initially, Brown only did hair on family and close friends. But when people complimented her work, she had the bright idea to turn a beloved hobby into a thriving business.

In 2022, Brown made her hair styling business legitimate by creating “Kreationz By Kayci.”

Based out of Greensboro, Brown’s business offers styles ranging from passion twists, loc retwists, silk presses and more, ensuring her clients always leave her chair satisfied with the outcome.

“One thing I really love about Kreationz by Kayci is the way she makes sure everything is how you like it,” said Janay Anderson, a client of Brown and N.C. A&T alum. “She’ll always offer to go back and fix something. Some hairstylists act like they can’t do that for people with specific tastes.”

For Brown, she strives to perfect her craft and emphasizes how rewarding it is to see the growth within her work.

“One of my favorite parts about doing hair is the ability to network with so many people and watch myself grow simultaneously,” Brown said. “I often look back at my work from when I first started doing hair, and it brings me joy to see I’ve come such a long way.”

The outcome of their hair is only one aspect of Brown’s business that her clients love. Her clients make note of the inviting atmosphere Brown creates, illustrating that running a business is more than just providing a service.

“I really enjoy the vibes and the experience when I come to get my hair done,” said Christin Nicole. “We converse from the moment I walk in [to] the moment I leave. She’s very attentive and sweet. It’s a 10/10 experience every time.”

In the near future, Brown hopes she can transition into a leadership role and assist others in doing hair, as she acknowledges that constantly paying to get your hair done can become a financial burden.

“I hope to acquire so much knowledge that I can give back to help others,” Brown expressed. “I would love to lead others to a life of independence because I’m telling you, it’s lovely here, and the money being used to get your hair done can be applied to a bill.”

Brown certainly doesn’t want her business to stop at doing hair.

“If there was something I could tell everyone about my business is to expect more from me,” Brown said. “I am interested in creating my own products, which I’ve already dabbled in by creating my own loc mist for those struggling with seborrheic dermatitis or a dry scalp. Be on the lookout for a new product line or possibly one-on-one classes.”

To stay up to date on Kreationz By Kayci, follow her Instagram @Kreationzbykayci.