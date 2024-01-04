Black+Celebrity+Capricorns

As we bring in the new year we bring in a new zodiac sign. Capricorns finish the year and bring in the new year with birthdays from Dec 22 through Jan 20. These birthdays include hardworking, confident and ambitious people.

Denzel Washington- Dec 28

Denzel Washington is an actor with a career spanning over four decades. Washington has been in well-known movies like Malcolm X, Remember the Titans and a part of the Equalizer movie series. In his decades of work, he has been awarded many awards including 3 Golden Globe Awards.

John Legend- Dec 28

John Legend is a singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer and actor. Legend has put out nine albums including both R&B and holiday albums. Legend has also appeared in many Christmas specials with his wife Chrissy Teigen and has been a judge on The Voice since 2011.

LeBron James- Dec 30

LeBron James is a professional basketball player. He is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers team and has been a part of the team since 2018. James has been winning awards since his high school days but recently became the NBA’s newest all-time scoring leader. When he is not on the court he can be found acting like starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy and recently House Party.

Tiger Woods- Dec 30

Tiger Woods is a professional golfer. Woods is tied for first with the most PGA Tour wins and ranks as number second in the men’s major championship. Wood is also known as one of the most famous athletes in the world.

Shonda Rhimes- Jan 13

Shonda Rhimes is a television producer and screenwriter. She is also the founder of her production company Shondaland. Recently she was classified as the richest women entertainer in America with a net worth of $250 million. She is well known for her shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Private Practice, and How To Get Away With Murder.

LL Cool J- Jan 14

LL Cool J is a rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor. He is one of the earliest rappers to achieve commercial success. He has released 13 studio albums since 1984 including one of his well-known songs “Mama Said Knock You Out”. With acting he has appeared in many television series like Hawaii Five-O, and NCIS. He has also been in Last Holiday and Deliver Us From Eva.

Martin Luther King Jr- Jan 15

Martin Luther King Jr. is known as one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement. He gave the famous “ I Have A Dream” speech. Along with fighting for civil rights, he was a Baptist minister and political philosopher. He graduated from Atlanta Baptist College, now known as Morehouse College.

Aaliyah- Jan 16

Aaliyah was a singer and actress. She debuted R&B and Hip-Hop giving her the nickname “Princess of R&B” She is known for some of her more known songs such as “One In A Million” and Rock The Boat”. She sadly passed away in 2001 at the young age of 22, in a plane crash.

Michelle Obama- Jan 17

Michelle Obama is an attorney and author along with being the former first lady of the United States. Obama has written over 12 books. When not supporting her husband or writing a book she has been a guest star on different shows including NCIS, Jessie and Doc McStuffins.

Muhammad Ali- Jan 17

Muhammad Ali was a professional boxer and activist. He is also known as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time. He kept the title of Ring magazine heavyweight from 1964 to 1970. Ali was also fighting for Black pride and resistance.