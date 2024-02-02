Sniffing Out Luxury: New Year Scents That Won’t Break the Bank

The holidays have come to a close, New Year’s resolutions have been made and a new month is upon us, so it’s only right that you not only change what is on the inside but also, what’s on the outside.

Here are some new and affordable scents for the upcoming year that are sure to embrace the new you.

The 7 Virtues Vanilla Woods Eau de Parfum

This feminine scent is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. With its warm and sweet, yet fruity fragrance, it’s a perfect scent to wear out to brunch, shop around, or even wear as an everyday scent. It has key notes of pear, rose, and vanilla.

Haley Bell, a consistent vanilla scent owner, owns Vanilla Woods and recommends the fragrance of its long-lasting nature.

“I think Vanilla Woods is a perfume that lasts long, I have the mini sample that lasts me all day,” Bell said.

She also recommends the Miss Dior Bouquet perfume for those looking for a new scent.

Vanilla Woods is not as pricey as its counterparts and not harmful to the environment either. The perfume is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. Although it’s 1.7 oz., according to Sephora customers who’ve tried it, the scent lasts for about 8 hours.

Polo Blue Eau de Parfum Ralph Lauren for men



Polo Blue is a more masculine scent with top notes of Bergamot, Orris, and Vetiver; providing a woody and fresh scent. This scent is flexible and perfect for professional or casual occasions. It comes in a 1.36 oz bottle and lingers throughout the day so reapplication will not be frequent.

Montez DuBose, a fan of Polo scents, explained how he has the fragrance and describes it as a cool and calm scent that is not overpowering. This is a great cologne for people just learning about their fragrance pallet.

“I’ve heard of the Polo Blue, I have the collection of the Polo Blue, Black, and Red,” DuBose shared.

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Springtime In A Park Eau de Toilette

Maison Margiela’s Springtime In a Park’s fragrance rings true to the name. It’s a very floral and fruity scent with notes of Pear Accord, Lily of the Valley Accord, and Musks. It smells fresh, clean and sweet. You can purchase the scent in a .34 oz, 1 oz, or 3.4 oz. The bottle is perfect for traveling and has a nice on-the-go scent, perfect for spring and summer.

Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette

Versace Pour Homme Eau de Toilette was launched in 2008 but continues to be a fan favorite among men across the globe according to Scentbird. It’s a strong long-lasting cologne with citrus and floral top notes. It is available for purchase in a travel and mini size, 1 oz, 1.7 oz, and 3.4 oz. This is another good everyday scent and can be layered as well. It pairs nicely with 1 Million by Paco Rabanne.

Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette

Fresh Cream by Philosophy is an irresistible scent for those who love vanilla scents. With fragrance notes of whipped cream, butter cream, and tonka bean; it has a sweet and sugary scent that is great for those who like a long-lasting soft scent. This perfume is available in a 2 oz bottle and acts as a perfect signature scent.

Versace Eros Eau De Toilette

Eros by Versace is a warm and spicy fragrance perfect for the evening. With notes of Mint Leaves, Orange Blossom, and Vanilla Madagascar, this scent is fresh and perfect for layering with other crisp scents like Sauvage Eau de Toilette and Y Eau de Toilette. It comes in a value and mini size as well as 1.7 oz and 3.4 oz.