Harmonies and Highlights: A Recap of the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 66th annual Grammy Awards was this past weekend, one of the biggest nights in the music industry. Artists from all genres gathered together to celebrate the world of music.

Every year the Grammy Awards sparks conversation and controversy within the music industry and this past ceremony was no different.

Rapper Jay-Z received Dr. Dre’s Global Impact Award, and he accepted it with his d





aughter Blue Ivy Carter by his side. During his speech, he joked that he got another sippy cup for Blue Ivy, referring to his 2014 joke when he won a Grammy for Best Rap Song Collaboration.

He goes on to thank and praise Dr.Dre for his contributions to music.“Thank you, sir, all the doors you’ve opened you know showed us that we can be rockstars.”

But what set the internet ablaze was what Jay-Z said about the Recording Academy. During his acceptance speech, Jay-Z called out the Recording Academy for their lack of representation and unfairness towards particular artists.

“We love y’all, we want you to get it right, at least get it close to right,” he said.“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady but she has more Grammy’s than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your metrics that doesn’t work.”

Beyonce is the most decorated Grammy award winner in history but she has never won in that category. Very few black women have won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Jay-Z continued his speech, making more big statements, and they became hot talking points on social media with people weighing on his words and what they meant.

“When I get nervous I tell the truth,” he shared with the crowd.

Putting Jay-Z’s speech aside, there were also a lot of special firsts for many artists that evening as well.

Victoria Monét shed a few tears as she accepted her award for Best New Artist. She shared a bit of her 15-year journey to becoming an established artist during her speech. She left that evening with three Grammys.

“My roots have been growing underneath ground unseen for so long and I feel like today I am sprouting,” she shared.

SZA received the Grammy for Best R&B Song for her hit song Snooze; she was notably recognized as the most nominated artist at the Grammy’s this year.

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Flowers,” which she also performed on stage during the ceremony. Cyrus ended the night with two Grammys.

A special tribute was made to Tony Bennett and fellow prominent musical figures who passed in 2023. The memorial performance was performed by Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox with Wendy, Lisa, and Jon Batiste.

Orpah Winfrey introduced Fantasia as she honored the late Tina Turner, performing Turner’s song, “Proud Mary.”

Brandy Carlisle introduced and shared the story of Joanie Mitchell, a famous folk singer, and her battle with health issues that put her out of commission for decades. Mitchell graced the audience with her first-ever performance at the Grammys delivering a special and emotional stage to all watching.

Celine Dion closed out the Grammys by presenting Album of the Year. Ultimately, Taylor Swift took home the Grammy, making that her 14th Grammy win, and her fourth Album of the Year award.

The 2024 Grammy Awards showcased groundbreaking achievements and highlighted talent from various artists and genres. From heartfelt speeches to electrifying performances.

As the ceremony concluded it was clear that the power of music continues to unite, inspire and provoke change.