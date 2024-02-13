N.C. A&T Lady Aggies Early Success

The Lady Aggies are playing their best basketball of the season as of late, as they’ve won nine of their last ten games.

The N.C. A&T Lady Aggies hold a very promising 15-7 overall record and 9-2 conference record. Due to their steady play, they are tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association conference (CAA).

The Aggies have been getting production from both their starters and their reserves. The stellar play from the reigning back-to-back CAA player of the week junior guard, Jordyn Dorsey, has propelled the Lady Aggies to this tremendous start.

Dorsey is as dependable as they come on the floor, putting up averages of 17.6 points, 6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the Lady Aggies win streak.

“I appreciate the recognition for sure,” said Dorsey when speaking about her player of the week honors, “I’m just doing whatever I can to help the team… Nothing else matters but winning, so going into the game with that mindset allows my intensity and emotions to follow that every time I step on the floor.”

Dorsey believes the high expectations of her team is one of the reasons they’re starting off the season hot. The Aggies want to win, and it shows on the court.

“I definitely think playing with our goals in mind, which is a championship, helps us to extend our win streak,” Dorsey said. “Everyone is willing to do whatever is necessary to come out with a victory every night.”

Last Sunday’s 72 – 49 victory against Northeastern was the 3rd time the Aggies have scored 70+ points this season. Dorsey led the way with a game-high 22 points on the night. Maleia Bracone also knocked down four three-pointers in the contest and finished the game with 16 points.

This season, Friday’s upcoming matchup with Charleston will be the second meeting between these two schools. The Lady Aggies fought hard but came up short in their first matchup, with a score of 63-58 back in January.

“We’re going to be ok… We’re going to be fine, but we have to figure it out. Not during the game but during our preparation time in practice,” said head coach of the Lady Aggies, Tarell Robinson

A&T will need to bring their stout defense if they want to knock off their conference rival, as the Cougars currently lead the CAA in scoring offense, averaging over 76 points per game as a team.

Charleston also has the top scorer in the conference, freshman guard Taryn Barbot

Even with the high-powered offense the Cougars have, the Aggies are still confident they will be able to win on the road in a hostile environment.

“I expect us to come out with a win. They got away with one.” Dorsey said, “As long as we play our best basketball, we’ll come back with another undefeated weekend.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at TD Arena in Charleston, SC.







