New Hair Care Center is providing fresh cuts and fresh starts

Barbershops have been cornerstones of the Black community since the 19th century. Local shops serve as beacons for people to come together, discuss societal issues, and boost their confidence with a haircut.

New Hair Care Center located at 1500 E Market Street in Greensboro serves another purpose for Greensboro native and formerly incarcerated barber, Dexter “Flex” Hinton.

Flex, 59, began his career as a barber after he was released from prison in 2002. This August is the 22nd anniversary of his start at the barbershop. The shop serves as a podium for Flex to educate and service customers.

He described the difficulty of being hired with a criminal record as the reason he considered barbering as a career.

“I tried the job thing but it wasn’t working out, that’s when my wife and I decided I should go to barber school,” Flex said.

His experience in barber school was atypical because of his age; he enrolled in formal training at the age of 37. Flex says barbering is a profession dominated by younger individuals, most barbers are in their 20s when they attend school.

“Being able to stay around people, being in touch with the younger generation, I like telling my story,” Flex said.

Shelton Mcgee, 32, from Roanoke Rapids, NC has been a long-time client at the shop.

“Since I was a kid I’ve always liked the barber shop. It’s just a place you can come in and get to see other men and hear other perspectives,” Mcgee said.

Flex also emphasized the healing effect a barber can have on a client. He described how barbers can serve as pseudo therapists for their clients through their ability to connect with each client.

“You never know who you might help, I’ve had kids who sat in my chair and we had a conversation and then tears came from the person,” Flex said.

Barbering does not just provide people with fresh starts and clarity, it provides an avenue to self employment. Kamari Robinson, 26, from Maxon, North Carolina works at New Hair Care Center.

Robinson began to take the profession more seriously during his time at N.C. A&T majoring in applied engineering.

“I was shaping up my brothers and my little cousins, then I turned up when I went to A&T in 2017 [I started] cutting out of Cooper,” Robinson said.

Robinson was drawn to the profession because of its flexible nature. Attending barber school after leaving N.C. A&T, growing his reputation, and improving his skills were challenging but he stayed motivated.

“You gotta put in the work, you have to put in the hours. Not having a boss means you don’t have to get up and go to work every day, it’s purely mental, making sure you do what you have to do,” Robinson said.

Flex also expressed his views on success and the pitfalls along the way.

“Just because you’re from a certain area doesn’t mean you can’t be a success in life,” Flex said. “The most rewarding part for me being where I’ve been, where I came from, how I came up, and the things I’ve done in life, being able to tell younger barbers my story and [express the importance] of staying in school and out of the streets.”

Flex is a testament to the saying that where you start is not where you finish. Life is full of decisions that can either define you or provide you with an opportunity to evolve.