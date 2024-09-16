Aggies in motion: Wellness and fun unite through N.C A&T’s newest run club

N.C A&T’s student body recently gained a new outlet for staying active, thanks to the introduction of a community focused on fitness and fun, the Aggie Run Club.

Created by senior computer science student Caleb Boyce, and senior management information systems student Jaylen Lee, it is a space that brings runners and fitness lovers of all levels together.

“I was thinking, there’s a bunch of run clubs across the country that are really popping right now,” Boyce said. “It would make perfect sense to implement that at an HBCU.”

The Aggie Run Club meets weekly on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the lawn in front of Dudley Memorial Building, with 2-mile and 1-mile running options for participants.

Although running is the focal point of the club, it’s an opportunity for Aggies to meet one another and build community amongst each other.

“We want people to come together, network and continue to establish that sense of family amongst the student body,” Lee explained. “It doesn’t have to be attached to a certain organization. We can just come together. ”

The Aggie Run Club has attracted Aggies of all athletic backgrounds, including Liyah Wilson, a senior chemical engineering student seeking a new fitness outlet.

“I used to run cross country in middle school and high school and I also used to run long-distance track and field. I just wanted an opportunity to start running again and build up some strength and endurance,” Wilson said.

For some, the idea of running in a large group may feel intimidating. However, Lee and Boyce emphasize that the club fosters an inclusive environment, welcoming individuals of all experience levels.

“The run club is supposed to make that transition from maybe not being a runner or into fitness, an easier transition to where you have a group of people supporting you,” Boyce explained.

Wilson credits the run club for its impact on her fitness journey.

“It gives me motivation to get together weekly with other Aggies and just be active and be fit. Not only do we stretch and run but we’re also doing core exercises,” Wilson said. “Each and every week you’re trying to improve yourself and get better.”

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Aggie Run Club collaborated with Strong Steps Cardio, a run club based in Greensboro, started by A&T alum Rogdricus Neely. A Saturday run offers an alternative for those unable to attend on Tuesdays.

Lee also hinted at the possibility of more collaborations in the future.

“We are in talks with other organizations on campus and others in the Greensboro community, but right now I’ll just say, stay tuned,” hinted Lee.

Both Lee and Boyce hope to leave a lasting impact at A&T through the Aggie Run Club.

“The biggest thing as far as impact for Aggie Run Club is reinforcing what A&T’s culture is already about, that Aggie Pride and the fact that Aggies Do,” Lee said.

Stay connected with the latest updates and upcoming runs with Aggie Run Club by following @aggiesrunclub on Instagram.