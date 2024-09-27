Elevate your Sundays with free yoga classes every week at Boxcar Bar + Arcade

Boxcar Bar + Arcade continues to expand its offerings beyond drink specials and a wide selection of video games.

Those looking to unwind can participate in free yoga classes every Sunday from 11-12 p.m. What began over three years ago is a recreational event for all ages that brings the Greensboro yoga community together.

Yoga instructor Monica Nicholson has been teaching yoga for three years and was given the opportunity to teach at Boxcar by a friend.

“A friend of mine used to teach this class, I’ve been teaching it now a little over two years. She moved to Austin a couple years ago so when she moved she asked me to take it over,” explained Nicholson.

Blending a bar with fitness might seem unusual to some, but according to Nicholson, this unique combination can have a positive impact on participants.

“I think it’s just a more relaxed environment where people feel a little safer. They can try something new that they maybe haven’t done before, that they don’t feel as comfortable doing in a studio environment,” Nicholson said.

For experienced yogis attending Boxcar for the first time, like Detroit native Gitana Wilson, holding yoga classes at a bar adds an intriguing addition to the experience.

“I was just online googling yoga classes and Boxcar was the closest one that I saw. I think the location being at a bar and an arcade made it seem a little different to me,” Wilson said.

Following Wilson’s first session, she shared her enjoyment and eagerness to return.

“I’m definitely coming back. I wanna come every week now,” Wilson said.

The Sunday sessions at Boxcar aren’t just a time for meditation and tranquility. They’re also an opportunity for personal growth for consistent participants like Greensboro native, Lucille Fields.

“She is a wonderful instructor,” stated Fields. “When I first came I laid on the mat, I didn’t do anything. Then the next Sunday I came and I got into it. Little by little I got into it.”

The turnout continues to grow each week with incredible feedback from both newcomers and returning students – one session had 54 students.

“I have a huge group that comes week after week that have been coming as long as I’ve been here that are just awesome,” said Nicholson. “They let me know, ‘this class really got me through or I really needed that relaxation today.’”

Nicholson highlights the inviting atmosphere of yoga classes at Boxcar Bar and Arcade. Individuals are encouraged to embrace new experiences in a supportive and relaxed setting, making it the ideal place to embark on your yoga journey.

“It’s not as scary as you think. Step outside the box and this is the perfect environment to do that in,” said Nicholson.

Following the Sunday classes, participants can stay and indulge in Boxcar’s $2 mimosas when the bar opens for the public at noon.

Stay connected with the latest updates and upcoming yoga classes with Boxcar Bar + Arcade by following @boxcargso on Instagram.