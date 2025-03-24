Chéngers: Transforming Your Eating Habits to a Healthier You

Chéngers, a health-conscious business based in Greensboro, is dedicated to providing organic food options that are locally sourced from community farmers, offering a fresh and sustainable way to nourish both body and environment.

Founded by Trina Pratt, Chéngers is on a mission to help as many people as possible when it comes to healthy eating and dietary restrictions.

Pratt’s interest in providing healthier alternatives in the food industry began with her son, Ché Pratt in 2010.

As he transitioned to baby food, she discovered that he had celiac, an auto-immune disease developed from a gluten allergy. From that day forward she set out to find a healthier, safer option for him but struggled to find suitable products on the market.

Pratt decided to create her own recipes, focusing on nutritious and allergen-free ingredients. She tested many recipes in her home kitchen and began working with Chef Denzell, an expert in culinary nutrition.

This experience inspired her to launch “Little Chéngers”, a brand dedicated to providing healthier alternatives for baby food.

As her business began to grow, Pratt began selling at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market in July 2021.

“As we were there selling baby food we had a lot of people there who were diabetics, those with inflammation in the body and cancer survivors who were interested in the baby food,” she said. “People were telling me it would be great if I started an adult brand.”

With that motivation, Pratt rebranded to “Chéngers”, and the brand has become a staple for people of all ages with dietary restrictions and allergies.

What makes Chéngers so unique from other brands is their organic ingredients.

The vegan brand makes fruit smoothies, soups and baby foods without additives, added sugars or preservatives.

“In our pina coladas we do not have bananas because diabetics can’t have bananas,” Pratt said. “’It’s 100% fruit and most of our fruit is from local farmers.”

Helping people make healthier food choices and accommodating to their dietary restrictions is part of her motivation to keep going.

“A lot of people go to the farmers market with many different conditions and I’m able to talk to them and inform them about foods that can help them,” she said. “My mom’s sister started eating our chickpea soup, and it helped prevent her cancer lesions from spreading.”

Although Pratt has had success helping people, the challenge is getting the brand on shelves.

“We have a lot of people interested in our products so we are trying to make that happen,” Pratt said. “But our food is so fresh that our shelf life is probably no longer than two weeks.”

The brand’s current focus is on freshness, which means products are often sold quickly to ensure they maintain their quality and taste.

As the brand continues to grow, Pratt ​wants to empower others to become smarter, more mindful eaters.

“We want Chéngers to be a healthy alternative for all people to eat,” she said. “I want people to eat healthier and go back to farm-fresh foods.”

For students interested in trying the brand, visit their website and Instagram for updates on new products.