CAA? Jordyn Dorsey and the Lady Aggies are making their case

N.C. A&T senior guard Jordyn Dorsey has solidified herself as a leader of the Lady Aggies basketball program. With the Lady Aggies sitting atop the conference standings, Dorsey continues to shine as a leader both on and off the court.

A native of Augusta, Ga., Dorsey has been instrumental in the team’s success, helping them establish dominance in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). This season, she reached a significant career milestone by surpassing 1,000 career points, a testament to the work she has put in from her freshman season to present day.

Once again, A&T is in prime position to make a deep postseason run, and Dorsey has played a key role in that effort. Her leadership has not gone unnoticed, earning CAA Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 20—her third since the program joined the conference in the 2022-23 season.

“It has been an honor to be a part of such an amazing program,” Dorsey said. “I have spent my entire collegiate career here under different roles, so I’m just glad to be able to contribute to this year’s success.”

The Lady Aggies made the leap to the CAA last season, marking a new chapter in program history. Despite the challenge of competing in a new conference, they have quickly asserted themselves as one of the top teams. Dorsey, a dynamic 5-foot-9 guard, has embraced her leadership role, guiding the team to new heights with her playmaking abilities and veteran presence.

One of the biggest factors behind A&T’s success has been the team’s chemistry, which Dorsey believes is essential to their championship aspirations.

“I think that team chemistry is one of the key differences in a championship team,” Dorsey said. “With the bonds that we have created in preseason and throughout the season, we have been able to hold each other accountable for each other’s mistakes, and I think that’s what encourages us to continue to get better for each other.”

While the Lady Aggies have already made a strong impression in the CAA, Dorsey believes there is still room for growth.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of Lady Aggie basketball,” Dorsey said. “Although we’ve made substantial strides this season, we have a lot more learning and growing to do if we want to continue to win and ultimately win a conference championship.”

Dorsey’s success on the court stems not only from her dedication to the game, but also from the inspiration she draws from some of basketball’s greats. She models aspects of her game after legends like Diana Taurasi and Allen Iverson, whose skills and mentality continue to influence her play.

Beyond the statistics and accolades, what truly fuels Dorsey’s passion for the game is the culture and camaraderie she experiences at A&T.

“What I love most about playing basketball here is the importance of having a family culture,” Dorsey said. “I am ready to go to war for my teammates and for my coaches each and every game. I also enjoy playing with my teammates. A lot of people can’t say that, and I’m just glad that I’m able to enjoy the game that I love with people that I care about.”

With Dorsey leading the charge, the Lady Aggies remain a formidable force in the CAA. As the season progresses, the team will be focused on the ultimate goal: a conference championship and a shot at the NCAA Tournament. For now, the Lady Aggies are focused on continuing their strong play and making history in their new conference.