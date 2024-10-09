The Legacy League Game Show takes trivia to the next level

The Legacy League Game Show visited N.C. A&T’s Harrison Auditorium on Oct. 3 and brought over $7,500 worth of prizes.

The show is on tour visiting HBCUs around the country to promote financial education. Experian, the creator and sponsor behind the games, brought together N.C. A&T, North Carolina Central and Shaw University to compete in a series of trivia games.

Stella Makuza, a senior biology student from Washington, D.C, shared her experience working with Experian and being a part of the Legacy League team.

“Working with Experian has been very fruitful. They thoroughly invest in A&T students. In the past year of working with them, I have been able to compete in a pitch competition with my team, assist with the Legacy League Game show, and network with leaders for career opportunities,” Makuza said. “Every time I collaborate with Experian I learn something new about finance or credit or I am able to earn prizes for showcasing my knowledge”.

The credit reporting company formed the Legacy League in order to provide general information to students on how to manage a credit report and to get them to the credit they want and need. By doing this, they help students reach their overall goal of understanding credit reporting as a whole.

The tour is powered through Experian’s B.A.L.L for life initiative that encourages students to be a legacy leader.

The event was high in energy as students were greeted by students from the Center for Financial Advancement (CFA) Credit Academy, ambassadors, staff and security. Participants were provided raffle tickets which were used to pick the four contestants of the on-stage games and audience prize winners.

The games consisted of twists on popular tv game shows such as Family Feud and classic trivia. The host, Chynell Lee, was joined by Emcee Christian Coffey and A&T alumna DJ KDOT. The three worked together to curate a true college game show vibe.

The four lucky contestants on stage weren’t the only ones playing for prizes. The audience was allowed to play via a QR code that presented an opportunity to answer credit-related questions from their phones.

Attendees learned about credit while earning prizes such as Beats by Dre headphones, Stanley Cups, PS5s and more. The leading scorers from each round were also given prizes.

Kavari Phillips, a junior civil engineering student, won a pair of Beat Solo 4s and was one of the audience winners from the first round.

“The experience was good, they made sure we had everything we needed, and getting to interact with other people in the crowd to help the contestants on stage was very fun,” Philips said.

To further motivate students, the Legacy League also provided a live performance from Grammy nominated artist D Smoke.

Trevon Swain, a freshman journalism and mass communications student, shared his thoughts on the performance.

“My friends asked me to come, so I came to see D Smoke,” Swain said. “It ended up being a lot of fun and I learned a lot of the information that I will actually need and use in the future.”

Winners or not, students left with something. Whether it was exciting prizes, crucial knowledge or the experience of engaging games, informative discussions and an unforgettable performance put on by everyone involved.

The legacy does not stop there for Experian. Students can go to “Experian.com” and enter code “legacy24” to get tips and tricks on building credit.