From Tacos to Takeover: Crazy Mexico Expands to Greensboro, NC

Crazy Mexico, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, opened its first location 12 years ago in Haw River, North Carolina.

Started by Samuel Flores, the restaurant now has four locations, including its newest in Greensboro. All locations are operated by members of the Flores family.

Flores entered the restaurant industry after moving to the United States from Mexico. He began as a dishwasher and worked his way through every position, eventually realizing he enjoyed working in the kitchen.

“In Mexico, he was called Chamo Loco,” said his daughter, Anijey Flores. “He was going to name it Crazy Mexican, but he didn’t really like that. So the name is inspired by his childhood.”

Every restaurant has something that sets it apart. Anijey Flores shared what she believes makes Crazy Mexico different.

“A lot of our customers feel like they are treated as family by the staff,” she said. “Many have told us they like how our restaurants look inside — they say it’s very vibrant and colorful.”

The interior design is not the only unique aspect; their cooking techniques stand out as well. Every Crazy Mexico location marinates all proteins with a secret recipe.

Popular menu items include the arroz con pollo (ACP), Texas ACP, enchilada supreme and the Crazy Quesadilla — which comes filled with chicken, shrimp, steak, cheese, onions, peppers, guacamole, sour cream and rice.

While the Flores family is no stranger to the challenges of starting a business, the Greensboro expansion brought its own hurdles.

“The most difficult thing was the repairs that were needed, since the building is older,” Anijey Flores said. “The biggest obstacle was getting health inspectors to come out. In Greensboro, there are more health inspection requirements compared to other counties.”

Due to those constraints, the menu had to be adjusted.

“Since our kitchen is smaller, our menu had to be minimized,” she said. “The Greensboro location has two to three pages, while our other locations have six to seven.”

Despite the setbacks, Flores is optimistic about the future of the restaurant chain.

“Our plan is to expand throughout North Carolina, as best we can — maybe one or two more locations,” she said.

She also offered advice to others hoping to start a business.

“Start somewhere small, and slowly grow over time,” she said. “Find a place that will bring you more profit compared to the investment.”

For anyone looking to satisfy their Mexican food cravings, Crazy Mexico is located at 332 Tate St. in Greensboro. Follow them on Instagram at @crazy.mexico04 for updates.