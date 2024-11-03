N.C. A&T falls to 1-8 after 45-7 blowout loss to William & Mary

Saturday was yet another game where the N.C. A&T Aggies were dominated, take that from Coach Vincent Brown himself.

“We were outcoached, outmanned, and outplayed in every facet,” Brown said.

After a disappointing loss, the Aggies fell to 1-8 after a 45-7 shalacking by William & Mary.

“It probably sounds like a broken record, week in and week out, very disappointing loss,” said Brown. “We were out-coached, outmanned and outplayed in every facet.”

The Aggies didn’t have any answers for the explosive William & Mary offense that jumped out to an early 28-0 lead that was just too much for A&T to overcome. William & Mary scored on their first three offensive drives and their first drive of the second half to stretch their lead to 35-0.

The Tribe’s balanced offensive attack racked up 489 total yards. Quarterback Darius Wilson passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns, completing 75% of his passes. Wilson also added 74 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

“We knew how they operated offensively. We just didn’t do a very good job of stopping it,” said Brown. “You have to have better answers than what we had today; we just didn’t execute.”

The Aggies failed to pass for over 100 yards for the first time this season. Quarterback Justin Fomby started the game for A&T but was pulled for a few drives in the second quarter for freshman Braxton Thomas. Thomas played the entire second half after a critical red zone mistake by Fomby to end the first half.

Fomby finished the game 9 for 13 with 62 yards, and Thomas finished 5 for 8 with 28 yards.

This was the second time Thomas appeared in a game this season; he played in another blowout loss against N.C Central. Mistakes from Fomby and the need for game experience ultimately led to Thomas taking the snaps at quarterback in the second half.

“It certainly contributed because in those moments you missed an opportunity for points,” Brown said. “We needed to play [Thomas] to see, really, what his poise level is going to be like as we go down these last stretch of a few games.”

Running back Shimique Blizzard had the best game of his career with 132 yards and the Aggies’ lone touchdown.

A&T will travel to Philadelphia on Saturday to take on another top-25 team, the Villanova Wildcats (7-2).