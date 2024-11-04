The Journey of the N.C. A&T Cheer Team: From Tryouts to Triumph

Throughout the past two years, N.C. A&T cheerleading has become a force to be reckoned with in the competitive world with their win at the 2024 NCA College Nationals.

Outside of competition, the team puts on an equally captivating performance for the crowd during both football and basketball games.

Daniel Kearns-Pickett, head coach of the N.C. A&T cheerleading team shared several tidbits about the stark contrast between competitive cheer versus game day cheer.

“Stomp & Shake, the team’s gameday style, is the complete opposite of competition,” Kearns-Pickett said. “Game day cheer is all about technique. A common misconception is that cheerleaders are just shaking their tails.”

The technique reveals itself in the shake of their hips, the types of claps, or the rhythmic stomps. Everything is intentional, there is a uniqueness to each move. Spectators often get a taste of competitive cheer within gameday, as the team supplements with aspects of competitive techniques. During games, techniques such as: tumbling, jumping, and stunting are incorporated into the performance.

“You will not see the true competitiveness of our team until we get onto the Nationals stage,” said Kearns-Pickett. “At the collegiate level, we only compete once a year which is why it is so stressful.”

The team is chosen in May, practice begins at the end of July, and runs through the following May. To secure a spot on the team, prospective cheerleaders must have elite stunting, jumping, and tumbling experience. While most sports get a substantial off-season, cheerleaders have one month off. Each day, week, and month after that is spent working on their routine for Nationals.

In 2023, the team earned second place by deductions of just 0.0925, a fraction of a point. Showing just how rigorous, yet admirable it is to achieve first place.

A&T cheerleading is a breathtaking team, grounded in prayer.

“Nothing that we do would be possible without God. We also know that when the struggles or troubles come, He is going to have the answers. So, we trust Him the entire way,” Kaitlyn Cantey, a member of the team since 2023, said. “We pray at least three times a practice, and constantly throughout the competition.”

After the team narrowly fell to second place at the competition two years ago, Coach Kearns-Pickett has made it his business to introduce “reps,” performing the routine repeatedly to achieve perfection. He attributes his success at Nationals last year to mandatory repetition at all practices.

Outside of competition and gameday, cheerleaders perform at various school events. The cheer team will showcase their talents at the N.C A&T football game on Nov. 19.