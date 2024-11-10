The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

Students at N.C. A&T Reflect on Election Results, What’s next for the Future?

Zanetta Sirleaf, theWord Editor
November 10, 2024
Jalen Cobb
Students awaiting the election results at the election watch party in Deese Ballroom on Nov.5.

Students at N.C. A&T are grappling with the outcome of the recent presidential election, expressing disappointment, concern and in some cases– fear for the future of the nation. 

The election has fostered discussions on campus about the United States’ democracy,  representation, and most importantly what the results mean for the future. 

For many students, Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss hit especially hard. Harris, who made history as the first woman, Black and South Asian vice president, represented hope and inspiration for young voters, particularly women and people of color. 

Many students at A&T voice their frustration with concerns that the newly elected president displays authoritarian characteristics. 

“As someone aspiring to become a physician, this outcome feels especially daunting. I am concerned our country continues to place rhetoric over substance and have placed a pause on equal rights for all,” junior pre-med student Asia Walter said. 

In the face of their frustrations, students expressed resilience and commitment to continue pushing for justice, equity, and the kind of representation they want to see.

“While this feels like a setback, I’m more committed than ever to doing my civic duty in every election and educating my community. My ancestors did not let obstacles stop them, and I won’t either. I’ll keep pushing forward to reach my goals and uplift my community, because that’s what Aggies Do,” Walter said. 

According to Sani Mohammad, a senior kinesiology student at A&T, these concerns among fellow voters are not unfounded. 

“I honestly think it’s sad that [Trump voters] would rather have a man of his stature than a woman like Kamala Harris as president,” Mohammad said. “I am a little concerned for the future when I’m going to have to start paying more bills and having more financial responsibilities.” 

Despite their disappointment, many students feel that it’s crucial to stay politically engaged. The theme of “what’s next” has sparked ongoing conversations on campus about ways to stay active and influence change. 

“Even though we’re disheartened, we know we can’t afford to disengage,” Trinity Wesley, a senior liberal arts student said.

Students like senior computer science student Madison Skinner believe that it is imperative to also take care of eachother in our community during such a tumultuous time. 

“Black people showed up the way we were supposed to. This loss is not on us and the lesson that will inevitably be learned from this isn’t ours to learn. I think in times like this it’s best to lean on our own community to push us forward,” Skinner said. 

Regardless of the results, N.C. A&T students refuse to give up on their beliefs and most importantly their rights.

