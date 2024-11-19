Greensboro Haircare prioritizes healthy hair for all hair types

With only a six-minute drive from N.C. A&T’s campus, Greensboro Haircare is a black-owned hair salon prepared to service all hair types.

Finding a stylist who is educated on how to care for natural hair can be a struggle for many students. Greensboro Haircare makes it their mission to make anyone who walks through their door feel comfortable to sit in their chair.



After working in the beauty industry for over 35 years, stylist Angela Artis, alongside her husband Wilbert Artis opened their doors to the downtown Greensboro community in March of 2023.

“I love entrepreneurship. I just never could see myself working for anyone else but me,” said Angela. “Even as a child, I always had the baby dolls or did my cousins’ and aunties’ hair.”

While she comes from a family of Aggies, Angela attended Leon’s Beauty School in 1992 to pursue her cosmetology license. After working in Burlington, NC for over 30 years, she knew she wanted to continue her craft in Greensboro.

As the sole stylist, she offers multiple options including a silk press, natural hairstyles, coloring services, roller sets, relaxers and much more.

Greensboro Haircare uniquely only uses Influance Hair Care products, a professional black-owned line started by the owner’s brother, Rudolph Artis. This relationship allows the salon to be in close contact with the brand’s chemist, ensuring any positive or negative product feedback can be altered in the lab.

The brand has multiple lines with unique and natural ingredients like sea moss, avocado, honey, rosemary, coconut milk, and rose water. No matter what your hair type is, these products are marketed to everyone, following the Influance motto, “many textures, one solution.”

“Our purpose here is to let people know that there is hair care for all people,” said salon hair care specialist Danielle Harrell. “We work with people that have kinky hair textures, loose hair textures, relaxers, color and all sorts of different backgrounds. We just want to make it accessible for everyone to have healthy hair care.”

While some salons offer only a relaxing experience, Greensboro Haircare wants you to not only leave with a new style but with more knowledge than you came in with.

“I’ve met a lot of people here, including a lot of students,” said Angela. “Hopefully they can learn something about their hair and take it with them when they graduate. Especially if they know something about a great quality black-owned product that is made for them.”

With almost two years since their grand opening, Artis hopes to add new members to the team in the upcoming year.

“I would love to see us expand with new stylists, preferably new students who come out of beauty school,” said Angela. “I want to help them grow their career because it was really hard for me when I started. I want them to learn the principles of business. It is not just all about hair, it is about how they treat and grow their customers and their clientele.”

In the meantime, on Dec. 8 the salon is hosting its first hair care social event, Beyond the Chair at Barber Park Event Center.

Greensboro Haircare and other local salons will come together and teach attendees how to maintain their hair at home, with live demonstrations, recommendations, giveaways, and other activities for free.

Students and Greensboro locals who are interested in booking an appointment can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @GreensboroHaircare.