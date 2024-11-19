Fall flavors in downtown Greensboro

Fall is finally here and November ushers in colder temperatures, orange leaves, and all things pumpkin-flavored.

Greensboro is home to countless restaurants, bakeries, and cafes; many have already introduced their new fall-flavored specials.

Besides pumpkin spice lattes, these businesses have created unique ways to celebrate the season. Here is a list of limited-edition items that can be found in or near downtown Greensboro:

Fall Latte Flight – Northern Roots Coffeehouse

Northern Roots Coffeehouse offers their fall-flavored latte flights. A food flight is a sampling of multiple versions of one item. In this case, you can try four different latte flavors.

The flight includes the classic pumpkin spice, sweet potato, caramel apple and bourbon vanilla bean. It is available hot or iced, topped with whipped cream or sweet cream cold foam.

Northern Roots Coffeehouse is located at 300 S Elm St. They are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Apple Pie Cinnamon Roll – The Sage Mule

Sage Mule serves breakfast, brunch and an apple pie cinnamon roll. This cinnamon roll is stuffed with apple pie filling and topped with an apple butter frosting.

Steve Gingher started Sage Mule with the idea of creating a restaurant with work-life balance. Sage Mule is family-owned, and all of their ingredients are locally sourced.

They are located at 608 Battleground Ave and are open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pumpkin Cheese Cake & Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin – Cheesecakes by Alex

Staying true to its name, Cheesecakes by Alex has pumpkin cheesecake. If you don’t have a sweet tooth, you can enjoy the sugar-free version with a pecan crust.

Cheesecake by Alex doesn’t exclusively sell cheesecakes. They offer a variety of treats including pumpkin tarts, pumpkin chocolate chip muffins and apple caramel knots.

“We actually offer the pumpkin spice cheesecake year round,” said Teagan Patterson, one of the managers of Cheesecake by Alex. “We always have pumpkin spice and sweet potato pie because those flavors are really popular. We do have pumpkin tarts which we don’t have on a regular basis”

If you are a big fan of cheesecake, Cheesecakes by Alex is at 315 S Elm St. They are open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays they close at 11 p.m., on Saturdays they open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., and on Sundays they open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Pumpkin Spice Popcorn – Something BARowed Candy Bar Stations

Something BARowed is a black-owned candy shop close to N.C. A&T. Located at 412 E Market St., they specialize in catering for events such as weddings and birthday parties.

Their candy bars come in various sizes and options you can choose from. The bar comes with decorations, party favors and desserts. Something BARowed also has a party room with their own candy bar for events.

The candy shop also sells gourmet popcorn including creative flavors like pumpkin spice, bourbon bacon, red velvet and apple pie.

Something BARowned is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Pumpkin Swirl Pancake – ‘Cille & Scoe

‘Cille and ‘Scoe is a southern restaurant named after the owner, Sean Reeves’ grandparents. They specialize in farm-to-table meals and upscale southern dishes.

Inspired by the owner’s wife, Tara Reeves, ‘Cillie and ‘Scoe are offering a pumpkin swirl pancake for the fall season.

“I am obsessed with pumpkin. However, I hate all of the fake pumpkin flavors out there in the fall,” Tara said. “Sean breaks down the pumpkins, seasons them up and creates a house-made pumpkin puree. This may or may not be a life-altering pancake.”

The pancake has cream cheese icing, streusel crumble and maple syrup.

If you are looking for a place for a nice dinner, ‘Cille and ‘Scoe is located at 312 S Elm St. For more information including their hours, check out their website cilleandscoe.com.

Students should make sure to visit and support these local businesses before fall ends and the limited flavors leave with the season.