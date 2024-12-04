Local Co-op hopes to put fresh, sustainable food in every Greensboro resident’s home

Deep Roots Market, located less than two miles from N.C. A&T, is a community-owned full-service grocery store vying to make fresh food accessible to all Greensboro residents.

Founded in 1976 by a group of students at Guilford College, Deep Roots Market was established as a co-op because of its foundational principles of community wellness, solidarity and self-help.

“Everyone here is really caring and communicative. I’ve worked in a lot of corporate settings and they treated us like robots, so it’s refreshing to be here and feel valued,” said Sharon White, a Deep Roots Market employee.

The difference between a co-op and most traditional businesses is that co-ops aren’t funded by big corporation investments. Instead, they’re financed by community individuals who democratically decide how the business operates.

While Deep Roots Market began with just a few owners, it now has over 10,000 owners who receive a multitude of benefits and discounts. The fee to become a full-share owner is a one-time investment of $100, which can be paid in full or in four installments. There are also ownership options with up to 20% discounts for low-income community members.

While Deep Root’s ownership benefits are attractive, another attractive aspect of the grocery store is the inventory. Deep Roots owners pride themselves on knowing that the majority of their products are fresh and locally sourced. Additionally, there’s a wide variety of plant-based and organic products including body care, vitamins and medicine.

“Instead of working up, we’re working beside those in our community. Whenever you shop at Deep Roots, you’re putting a dollar in a local farmer’s pocket,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Genesis Mcarty.

In addition to fresh, local products, another one of Deep Roots Market’s main attractions is the hot bar open to all shoppers from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., seven days a week. The hot bar features cuisine from all around the world and has daily menu specials like Mediterranean Monday, Taco Tuesday and Asian Fusion Friday.

The owners of Deep Roots recognize the strain that inflation has placed on grocery shopping, which is why they’ve introduced a “bulk” aisle as a sustainable solution. This aisle features staples like flour, nuts and water, allowing customers to purchase only what they need.

Shoppers are also encouraged to bring their own bags or containers, reducing waste and the need for multiple store trips, while offering a more cost-effective way to shop.

“I’ve only been here about three times but I love it,” said Deep Roots customer Anette Brown.“I thought I’d be spending more by shopping here but I’m actually spending less. Plus, they have this ginger tea that I can’t find anywhere else.”

If you’re looking for a local, affordable place to shop for foods and products that promote wellness, visit Deep Roots Market at 600 N. Eugene St.