Was leaving the MEAC worth it?

The N.C. A&T football team has yet to capture a winning season since 2019. Leaving Aggie Nation wondering where the winning ways went. How does the most prominent HBCU in the nation struggle to create winning seasons for their immense fanbase? The answer can be simplified into two words: growing pains. Things may look rocky now, but there may be a method to the madness.

In previous seasons, the Aggies have dominated their conference and won countless championships in several sports. However, they left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in 2019 to join the Big South, and that’s where fans speculate the hardships began. The move to the Big South, and later to the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in 2023, has naturally led to more competition. This increased competition, coupled with the adjustment period, has been a significant factor in the football team’s struggle to capture a winning season. Nobody enjoys losing seasons, but there are more things to consider when debating whether the conference change was worth it.

The football team isn’t the only team dealing with the move to the CAA; other sports have had different experiences in the conference. This year, N.C. A&T’s volleyball team entered this year’s tournament as the 5th seed. It was an underwhelming first for Coach Monte Ross and his Aggies, going 7-25, placing them 12th in the conference.

On the other hand, women’s basketball saw more success with a 22-12 record. In the process, they snagged their first postseason win in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) since 2010. The Lady Aggies have a record of 2-4, recently winning back-to-back games against HBCU opponents, Winston Salem State University and North Carolina Central University. Both games were won by a considerable margin, returning to their winning ways after a slow start. This success is a testament to the team’s resilience and ability to adapt to the new conference.

While the teams as a whole struggle to get over the hump, a few highly decorated stars have emerged since the switch in conferences that give Aggie fans hope for the future. A prime example is Paula Solomon, a graduate student named Athlete of the Year for outdoor track in the 2023 season. Solomon’s exceptional performance is a clear indication that the move to a higher division provides a level of competition that fosters growth for athletes.

Not to mention, young talent is paving the way for the future. Look no further than freshman volleyball star Tyne Ross, who earned four Rookie of the Week honors and a co-offensive Player of the Week honor in late October. Her success has worked in favor of the whole team as she led them to their first tournament appearance since joining the CAA. The CAA requires adjustments for N.C. A&T is across the board, but the Aggies are weathering the storm early on.

“We are undoubtedly eager to win a Championship in the CAA, but we do not believe we take a backseat to anyone in our conference,” said Brian Holloway, N.C. A&T’s Associate Athletic Director of Sports Information.

This principle could make or break the Aggies, and it certainly has yet to be swift and painless, especially for Aggie fans. Time will tell whether this strategy will work for or against the programs. Some Aggies are along for the ride regardless of the team’s condition.

“Win, lose or draw, we are going to have pride, and that will forever be the culture!” said Deontai Andrews, a junior business administration-management student.

The move from the MEAC has not yielded substantial benefits for the Aggies in the win column for all teams. However, when you look beyond the score and win column, there certainly is hope. This change will likely be a long-term turnaround, but the No. 1 public HBCU is working to reach the top again.