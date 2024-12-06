N.C. A&T hires a familiar face as the 23rd head football coach

N.C. A&T has found the next head coach for the football team just two days after parting ways with Vincent Brown.

Shawn Gibbs was announced by Athletic Director, Earl M Hilton III, to be the 23rd head coach for the football program. Gibbs previously coached at A&T as the running back and special teams coordinator under Rod Broadway and Sam Washington.

“It is a dream come true for me to accept the position as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University,” Gibbs said. “My family and I are thrilled to return home to Greensboro, a community with such a special place in our hearts.”

Gibbs took a head coaching job at Fort Valley State University on Feb. 10, 2022. During his time at FVSU, he had a 22-9 record. In 2024, he led the Wildcats to a 6-4 record after posting 8-3 and 8-2 records in the previous seasons.

When Gibbs was on staff as the running back coach at A&T, he coached one of the greatest Aggies to come through the program, Tarik Cohen. Cohen is the record holder for rushing yards, attempts, rushing touchdowns, all-purpose yards, total touchdowns, and total points scored.

With Gibbs as his position coach, Cohen also became the all-time leading rusher in the MEAC while winning MEAC Rookie of the Year and a three-time MEAC Offensive Player of the Year. Cohen would go on to get drafted in 2017 by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round.

Spending 11 seasons from 2011-2021 with the program Gibbs saw the height of A&T football. The Aggies won MEAC championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The team also won the Celebration Bowl in 2015 and then repeated from 2017-2019.

Gibbs is excited to return to his old stomping grounds and rebuild the program he once saw at the mountaintop.

“Our task is simple. Rebuild our football program to what our alums and fan base deserves. A winner,” said Gibbs. “We will immediately work to build winners on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”